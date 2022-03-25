‘Below Deck’ Private Chef Shares What He Wishes Yacht Guests Knew

On season three, Marcos Spaziani became a reality-TV star. “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”

Spaziani explained to Insider that there are some things he wants guests to understand before making requests for food.

There are many things guests can learn about a chef, such as how to be aware of their skills and when they need breaks.

Chef Marcos SpazianiFor decades, he has been a professional chef. Bravo’s season consists of his work. “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”This was his first attempt at cooking on a sailing boat.

The pre-taped season airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, which follows a crew from yachting to chart their season. The show is set off Menorca, Spain.

In an interview with Insider, Spaziani said that his new workplace posed some challenges he had to get used to, like cooking in a more narrow galley kitchen — which becomes a near-completely tilted space when the boat picks up wind. Spaziani said that he has learned more about how to work with guests who aren’t sure what is feasible or too complicated.

“When you’re renting this type of boat, your expectations are huge,” Spaziani told Insider.

He stated that yacht guests often have unusual culinary needs due to their inability to fully grasp the duties and operations of the crew.

“I don’t even blame them for that,”He stated. “They just have money and they’re used to eating whatever they want.”

Spaziani stated that it is difficult to appreciate that luxury living on a boat is not as easy as on land, unless you have worked in the industry.

Spaziani offered three key points that guests should know before chartering a crewed yacht.

Below Deck (@belowdeckbravo), a post shared

Do not assume that your pastry chef is an expert in the art of pastry.

“Don’t ask your chef to bake a cake on board,” Spaziani said. Although asking for a birthday cake may seem simple, Spaziani said that it is not.

Spaziani stated that not all chefs are skilled in confectionery. So don’t assume they can make a beautiful cake with fondant letters and other intricate designs. Spaziani said they might not have the necessary tools or skills to make it happen.

Below Deck (@belowdeckbravo), a post shared

Chefs, like all humans, need to be rested.

Spaziani explained that guests don’t have to be able work non-stop for several hours just because they pay someone.

“Some guests are really conscious of that and they tell you, ‘Oh, go rest!'”He stated. “But some people think you’re just always there for them.”

Spaziani stated that it is not a good idea to wake your chef at night for late-night meals. “I’ve had that before,”He stated. “They wake you up at 3 a.m. and say, ‘Hey, I want pizza from scratch.’ No.”

He explained that sometimes guests don’t realize the importance of breaks and they want chefs to be available every day. “I know they pay money for that, and we have to be ready at all times, but we’re humans,”He stated. “We get tired, we go to the bathroom, we take naps.”

Marcos Spaziani (@chefmarcospaziani), shared this post

It’s expensive and difficult to request a cuisine not available in the area where you sail.

Spaziani stated that he has received many requests for cuisines from faraway places throughout his years working on yachts.

“I’ve been in Europe and they’ve asked me for Peruvian food,”He spoke of past private yachting clients and said that he needed to fly in certain ingredients to make it possible.

Spaziani stated that Spaziani will almost always agree to requests like these. However, he also said that he warns his guests that he will have the ingredients imported for a fee. Spaziani stated that this doesn’t usually deter his clients. Many of them will happily pay him to import the ingredients. “pay thousands of dollars for one ingredient that costs almost nothing.”

Spaziani stated that Spaziani was right. “they can ask for whatever they want,”It is his job to solve it.