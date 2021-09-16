Below Deck Mediterranean Lexi Wilson May Have Edited As The Villain!

Lexi Wilson may or may not have been edited as “The Villain” of Below Deck Mediterranean but fans know that she’s certainly good at it.

With her frequent tantrums and outbursts, the 28-year old reality TV star has been at the center of controversy since day one.

The Lady Michelle’s entire staff turned on her, and she was fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean – Truly Contentious Or Just Made Up Villain?

Drama has been a constant feature on the boat, thanks to Lexi and Michael Shea.

Many fans wanted her to be fired, but Captain Sandy had other plans and felt she deserved another chance.

Mzi Dempers was shoved by Lexi at one time, and she has continually criticized the rest.

The question is, “Is this Lexi?” Or was this a plot device by the producers for the villain role?

According to ScreenRant, Lexi shared an Instagram post in which she let fans know she would be clearing the air after that contention that occurred on Monday’s episode.

Lexi explained that producers had taken parts of a private conversation with Lexi’s mother and combined them to match a fight with Chef Matthew.

Below Deck Mediterranean – ‘And the Nerve Of You To Message Me’

The conversation that she had had with her mother was about a falling out she had with a former friend in which she had felt used for her money.

Bravo producers made her look like a villain, and she said that she only wanted wealthy friends.

The reality star called out Nadine Rajabi, executive producer of Below Deck Mediterranean – Fans Now Left Wondering, who claimed that Lexi was treated fairly.

Wilson claimed that the producer had inboxed her writing angrily, “And the nerve of you to message me talking about how you treated me fairly #nadinerajabi when you allowed this to happen!”

Below Deck Mediterranean – Fans Now Left Wondering

In this specific episode, we see Lexi and Michael battling it out with harsh words being slung by both of them and Lexi was ultimately fired.

Fans are well aware that Lexi has been portrayed as a bad character throughout the entire season.

And now, with these new comments from Lexi, fans are wondering if Lexi was really this nasty person or if, in fact, producers had carefully worked behind the scenes to make her into the show’s villain, solely for the sake of ratings.

We can only hope that this will be a good thing for Lexi and that she can now move on with her life outside of the camera’s view.

Bravo will air new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Tuesdays & Fridays at 7 PM Central.