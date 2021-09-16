MTV Challenge Can Competitors Fessy Shafaat Trust Kaycee Clark?

Fessy has totally lived up to his Challenge nickname “Messy Fessy.” Last season on Episode 4 of The Challenge: Double Agents, Fessy betrayed Nelson Thomas, even though they were in an alliance together. Because it was a women’s elimination day, the house voted Amber Martinez and Nelson into elimination. Tori Deal originally planned to challenge Amber for a chance to win a gold skull.

However, when they saw that the elimination would be the game hall brawl, Fessy whispered to Tori that he wanted to go against Nelson himself. Nelson was completely blindsided when he had to face Fessy during elimination. He was, however, sent home. The rest of the alliance became upset at Fessy’s shady move and decided to go their own way after realizing they could not trust him. In a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nelson discussed the betrayal.

“What did I do for a friend to backstab me in the way that he did, especially after we worked together last season and we got so close?” he asked.

Fessy has burned bridges and thrown others under the bush a time or two throughout his Challenge career. For this season’s finale, Fessy may need to find a new alliance. It will be interesting to see what happens in the remaining episodes and if Kaycee is trustworthy.