AGT Finale Tonight LIVE Brooke Simpson Josh Blue Jimmie Herrod The fan favorites Compete for Winner!

THE second part of America’s Got Talent’s finale is tonight and a new champion will be crowned.

The AGT finale, which consists of two parts, aired on NBC on Tuesday at 8 PM and will conclude on Wednesday at 9 pm.

This year’s finalists are Léa Kyle, Victory Brinker, Jimmie Herrod, the Northwell Nurse Choir – along with Brooke Simpson, Josh Blue, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, and Gina Brillon.

The winner will receive a $1million prize as well as a Las Vegas headliner.

Terry Crews is the host of Season 16, with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell as judges for another year.

Nightbird impressed viewers with her amazing vocals on America’s Got Talent earlier this season. She was forced to quit the show due to her health.