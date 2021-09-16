AGT Finale Tonight LIVE Brooke Simpson Josh Blue Jimmie Herrod The fan favorites Compete for Winner!

THE second part of America’s Got Talent’s finale is tonight and a new champion will be crowned.
The AGT finale, which consists of two parts, aired on NBC on Tuesday at 8 PM and will conclude on Wednesday at 9 pm.
This year’s finalists are Léa Kyle, Victory Brinker, Jimmie Herrod, the Northwell Nurse Choir – along with Brooke Simpson, Josh Blue, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, and Gina Brillon.
The winner will receive a $1million prize as well as a Las Vegas headliner.
Terry Crews is the host of Season 16, with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell as judges for another year.
Nightbird impressed viewers with her amazing vocals on America’s Got Talent earlier this season. She was forced to quit the show due to her health.
-
WHO ARE THE FINALISTS IN THE AGT FINALE?
The AGT finalists are:
- Opera singer Victory Brinker, nine years old from Pennsylvania
- Magician Léa Kyle, 25, from France
- Northwell Health Nurse Choir from New York
- Popstar Brooke Simpson, 30, from North Carolina
- Comedian Josh Blue, 42, from Colorado
- Singer Jimmie Herrod, 30, from Oregon
- World Taekwondo Demonstration Team from South Korea
- Aerialist Aidan Bryant, 16, from Virginia
- Magician Dustin Tavella, 35, from Virginia
- Comedian Gina Brillon, 41, from New York
-
SEE BROOKE SIMPSON AND BISHOP BRIGGS’ PERFORMANCE
The two singers performed together at America’s Got Talent finale event on Wednesday night.
-
AGT VIEWERS SAY IDINA MENZEL WAS ‘KILLING IT’ ON FINALE
Idina Menzel performed again on America’s Got Talent finale and fans were extremely impressed on Twitter.
“I am enjoying this song. I’ve never heard Idina sing a song like this and she is KILLING it,” One person wrote.
“Idina Menzel showing her rock side? Cool!” Another person added.
-
SEE TAEKWONDO GROUP AND AIDAN BRYANT PERFORM WITH JORDAN CHILES AND MYKAYLA SKINNER
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Aidan Bryant performed on the AGT finale and blew the audience away.
-
AGT FANS CONFUSED BY ODD COMMERCIAL BREAK
After an odd cut to commercial break during America’s Got Talent finale, fans took to Twitter to complain.
“Idk who is in control at @NBC, but they’re definitely gonna be given a talking to. Holy impromptu commercials…..wtf?” One person wrote.
-
GEORGE LOPEZ PERFORMS WITH GINA BRILLON
Comedian Gina Brillon performed with George Lopez on America’s Got Talent finale and the crowd seemed to love the duo.
-
FANS REACT TO IDINA MENZEL’S PERFORMANCE ON AGT
“The performance with @JimmieHerrod, #NorthwellHealthNurseChoir, and @idinamenzel was pure power. So much talent, so little stage,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“The stage can’t fit all that talent and VOICE!” Official AGT Twitter added.
-
BROOKE SIMPSON PERFORMS WITH BISHOP BRIGGS
Brooke Simpson and Bishop Briggs sang together on the finale episode of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night.
“PERFECTION!” the official AGT Twitter account said of the performance.
-
JORDAN CHILES AND MYKAYLA SKINNER APPEAR ON AGT
Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinnerjoined the Taekwondo team and Aidan Bryant for a stunning performance on the second half of America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday night.
-
TAEKWONDO TEAM AND AIDAN BRYANT PERFORM
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Aidan Bryant performed together on the Wednesday night finale episode of America’s Got Talent.
-
IDINA MENZEL PERFORMS ON FINALE
Idina Menzel joined Jimmie Herrod and the Northwell Nurse Choir for a performance at the beginning of America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday night.
-
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: WHO WILL WIN THE CROWN?
America’s Got Talent finale kicked off Tuesday night. But, a winner of the second half will be announced on Wednesday.
The episode airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
-
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT FINALE BEGINS
The second half of America’s Got Talent finale begins at 9 pm on Wednesday.
Ten final performances were given by the finalists on Tuesday night.
-
STIFF COMPETITION IN FINALE OF AGT
Since its premiere on June 1, 2021, America’s Got Talent has seen thousands of auditions for its 16th season.
Ten contestants remain to compete for the grand prize, as the competition became more competitive week by week.
-
HOW TO WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT FINALE
America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 pm on NBC, with the actual competition taking place on Tuesdays and the results being revealed the next day.
The finale will be no different. The second half aired Tuesday night, and the winner will be announced TONIGHT.
If you are unable to make it to the broadcast, you will be able to catch up on all shows via the NBC app or website.
You can also stream it on streaming services Hulu or Peacock.
-
WHEN IS THE AMERICA’S GOT TALENT Final?
Although all the contestants performed on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent finale, a winner will be chosen tonight.
The two-part AGT finale kicked off on NBC at 8 pm on Tuesday and will air at the same time on Wednesday night.
-
WHO ARE THE AGT FINALISTS?
The AGT finalists are:
- Opera singer Victory Brinker, nine years old from Pennsylvania
- Magician Léa Kyle, 25, from France
- Northwell Health Nurse Choir from New York
- Popstar Brooke Simpson, 30, from North Carolina
- Comedian Josh Blue, 42, from Colorado
- Singer Jimmie Herrod, 30, from Oregon
- World Taekwondo Demonstration Team from South Korea
- Aerialist Aidan Bryant, 16, from Virginia
- Magician Dustin Tavella, 35, from Virginia
- Comedian Gina Brillon, 41, from New York
-
READY FOR THE FINALE
Judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum dance in celebration of the two-part AGT finale.
-
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
Jimmie Herrod performed a jaw-dropping cover of What a Wonderful World for the judges.
-
VICTORY IN HIS FUTURE
Victory Brinker, a young opera singer hopes she can live up her name tonight.
-
TERRY CREWS’ GOLDEN BUZZER ACT
Terry Crews praised World Taekwondo who received his golden buzzer earlier this season.
-
HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVES
Gina Brillon shares with her followers how to vote for their favorite acts tonight.
-
SOFIA VERGARA PRAISES GINA BRILLON
Judge Sofia Vergara praised Gina Brillon’s comedy routine.
-
WHAT SANG BROOKE SIMPSON LAST NIGHT?!
Last night, the singer sang a beautiful cover of White Flag.
-
MAGIC
Dustin Tavella showed off his insane magic skills last night for America.