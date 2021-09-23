Before She Was On NCIS, Cote De Pablo Had A Different Dream Job In Mind

Cote de Pablo didn’t always see herself becoming a famous actor. Her idea of a dream job was actually quite different. In an interview with TV Guide, which was shared via a fan’s Facebook account, the actor described what she had in mind for her future job. When the publication asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, de Pablo responded, “I, believe it or not, wanted to be a secretary, much like Maggie Gyllenhaal in ‘The Secretary’ … I had clips all over and markers, and you know, the old-fashioned typewriters… I like to follow direction… and, by the way, I became an actor, so I’m kind of doing it anyway.”

Fortunately for her fans, de Pablo discarded the secretary fantasy when she made her way into a performing arts high school. She opened up to Prevention about moving to Miami, Florida, from Santiago, Chile, when she was 10 years old. She missed her family and friends very much, but she found her niche in performing arts as it allowed her to communicate with people in her new country. “My friend had the perfect saying for it: ‘You found your tribe,'” The publication was told by de Pablo. “We’re not Chilean or Argentinean or Brazilian or Russian. We’re actors.”

