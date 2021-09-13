Bears against Rams Where to Watch Channel And Time!

Each product was independently selected by our editorial staff. Some links to products may result in us receiving commissions. All promotions are subject to retailer terms and availability.

The 2021 NFL Season is in full swing. Sunday Night Football The Bears are back. The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will meet at the new SoFi Stadium to conclude the first Sunday of NFL action. The game will air on NBC at 8:20 p.m ET. You can also stream the game on Peacock, The NBC Sports App, and Yahoo Sports App.

Both teams hope to compete for the Super Bowl. The Bears made it to the Super Bowl last year but fell to the New Orleans Saints in round one. The Bears decided to make a change at quarterback by signing Andy Dalton and draft Justin Fields in this year’s NFL Draft. Although Fields’ fans would like him to be on the field immediately, the Bears have decided to go with veteran Dalton instead.

“That’s the worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder. I think that’s understanding that is key,” Dalton stated to WGN 9 Chicago “Tuning out the stuff you don’t need to focus on. Knowing where you need to put your time and effort and all that kinda stuff. I think that’s just where I’m at. You don’t worry about all the other stuff.”

The Rams have no quarterback competition after they traded Jared Goff earlier this year for Matthew Stafford. Stafford will give the offense an extra boost after finishing the 2020 season 23rd among the NFL’s scoring (23.3 points per match). The Rams made it to the playoffs last year but lost to the Green Bay Packers during the divisional round.

“I love doing this,” Stafford stated that, per the Associated Press. “A bunch of different changes for me this offseason, too. Battled through a bunch of things. Moved my family across the country. I want to go play some football and do it with a group of guys that I’ve, in a short period of time, grown to just absolutely love and respect. … I’m just excited to go out there with these guys as a team and see what we got.”Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defensive lineman will likely be the best on the field. After 45 tackles and 14 tackles for loss last season, Donald was awarded the Defensive Player Of The Year Award. He also had four forced fumbles.