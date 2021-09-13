Days of our Lives Gwen and Abigail Face Off DOOL Season 56!

Days of our Lives Spoilers for the next two weeks, starting Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 24, show Abigail Deveraux (Marci Mills) reunited with Gwen Rizczech, who she had been separated from for months.

Also, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) gets a sneak peek at her brother Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) movie script.

Plus, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) gives Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) and Julie Olsen Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) the results of the tests she ran on him on NBC’s Days of our Lives.

DOOL Two Week Ahead Spoilers: Johnny Shows Allie His Script – Asks Her To be His “Star”

DOOL spoilers remind Johnny DiMera’s primary objective since returning to Salen was to find an investor to fund his movie. EJ DiMera, Johnny’s dear father (Dan Feurriegel), has tried to sabotage his efforts so that Johnny can take over the family business. But, Days of Our LivesSpoilers: Johnny finally found a wealthy benefactor to help him finance his movie. And that’s none other than his grandmother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

DOOL spoilers tease the film’s subject matter is of concern to Marlena, but she’s a fan of supporting her grandson. Johnny secures funding and makes an unexpected offer to his twin sister. The movie tentatively is about his mother, Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweney) wild and crazy life. So since Allie is Sami’s daughter and her “mini-me,” it’s the obvious choice for her to play the part.

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Johnny makes a radical change to his script and focuses on his granny’s possession by the devil decades ago. Will Allie accept Johnny’s offer to play either her mom or grandmother? DOOL spoilers hint another DiMera relative is tapped as well and accepts Johnny’s offer.

Days of Our Lives spoilers – Abby Releases Her Rage On Gwen

DOOL spoilers reveal Abigail Deveraux’s back home in Salem after her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), persuaded She will be back to improve their marriage. However, the time away from Salem didn’t really do Abby the good she hoped. That’s evident when she comes face to face with her half-sister Gwen. Days of Our Lives spoilers remind right before Abby left Salem, Gwen accused her of causing her miscarriage of Chad’s baby.

You can, of course. DOOLGwen was miscarried before and used the fall to hurt her sister. While Abby’s been away, Gwen’s really reformed her ways. In fact, she’s now a daughter Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) can be proud of. She’s even tried to come clean about her big lie. But Julie’s frantic plea for help with Doug stopped Gwen’s admission cold.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sparks fly when estranged sisters reunite. There’s certainly no love lost between Jack’s two daughters. Time apart has not healed the wounds Gwen’s caused her little sister. Gwen is about to tell Abby about her miscarriage and Gwen is back in town. Will these two be able to finally become real sisters? Or will Gwen’s truth bomb destroy the progress she’s made with their shared dad and cause Abby to seek revenge once again?

DOOL Spoilers: Doug & Julie Deal With His Diagnosis

DOOL spoilers report Julie’s unwillingness to accept her husband Doug’s health is deteriorating. The couple has been married for decades (on-screen and in real life) and is each other’s biggest supporters. Doug, now 96 years old, is suffering from mood swings as well as memory loss. Everyone who knew and loved the charismatic and outgoing former mayor of Salem is concerned. It’s also disturbing Julie’s unable to accept what’s going on.

Days of Our LivesSpoilers suggest that there will be a major storyline for Doug, Julie. It appears that this is the beginning of Doug’s storyline, as the aging actor heads into retirement.