children nurse sudden death After Just Being Discharged!

The heartbroken family of a children’s nurse who died a day after visiting A&E are calling for emergency departments to improve the way they treat patients with eating disorders.

Kim Dyer, 31 years old, lost quickly weight in the days leading up to her death. She was also taken to King’s College London twice with low blood sugar in the two days prior.

She was admitted to the hospital and treated. After waiting hours, she was finally discharged at midnight on November 28, 2018.

Her partner found the mother-of-1, a pediatric nurse at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, dead the next morning.

An inquest at Southwark Coroner’s Court heard doctors and nurses in King’s A&E had little experience with patients with eating disorders and were not aware of guidelines for the ‘management of really sick patients with anorexia Nervosa (MARZIPAN).

Kim was told by the court that if she had followed the guidelines, she would not have been permitted to discharge herself without consulting a member of the psychiatric staff.

The coroner also heard doctors at South London and Maudsley NHS Trust (SLAM) were looking for a bed at specialist clinics just before Kim’s death, but none were available.

Speaking after the hearing, Kim’s father Gordon said Eating Disorder Units are “grossly underfunded” They were with their family “disappointed” The coroner didn’t find any gross violations of SLAM.

He said: “I think the psychiatric team really worked their hearts out for her. The only disappointing part from our point of view was the lack of supervision of her while she was in community care.

“I don’t think anybody actually visited her flat. As it became clear it was just a gymnasium for Kim to exercise unsupervised.

“She was seen once a week and as her condition deteriorated she was seen twice a week, but clearly her physical condition should have rung some kind of alarm bells with them that something wasn’t working.”

Following the inquest, King’s College has created a new policy to deal with patients with eating disorders in the emergency department.

Mr. Dyer stated: “It’s all very well saying this should happen but whether it has been put into practice, we don’t know. We hope it will stop someone else from going through what we have.

“The inquest highlighted the lack of knowledge around eating disorders within the NHS generally.

“It’s not the A&E doctors not knowing, somewhere along the line the whole medical care system isn’t joined up enough. The problem is national.”

Kim suffered from an “enduring eating disorder” That began when she was 12.

According to the inquest, she had been admitted to various hospitals and clinics throughout her life. She was released two months prior to her death so that she could continue living at her Battersea home in south London.

Dr. Nikola Kern, Kim’s psychiatrist, told the inquest: “She was a particularly worrying case, one I have rarely seen in my whole time.

“It would appear from the outside that this is a severe or critical BMI. This person shouldn’t live in this community.

“But there was no other way to help her to have some kind of life outside of the hospital, the option would have been either staying in the hospital forever or having a high-risk plan like this.”

Laura Davis, an A&E sister nurse, said when Kim came in there were 21 people in A&E waiting for a bed and a wait of seven-and-a-half hours.

Mrs. Davis said Kim told her she wanted to go home as she was tired and it was too loud to sleep on a chair in the A&E corridor.

She stated that she had never come across MARZIPAN. Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa Patients Who Are Really SickWould has acted “very differently” If she had.

She stated that:

Kim was also spoken to by Dr. Dominic Craven that night, who told the coroner he rarely encountered patients with serious eating disorders in A&E.“I definitely wasn’t aware of the magnitude of her eating disorder. People are becoming more aware of it but we are not quite there yet and sadly I didn’t know about it then.” He said that it was

If the patient is unable to make their own decisions regarding their care, it is a good idea to seek second opinions from the psychiatric team. Kim felt Kim was capable.“very rare” He acknowledged that there was

The MARZIPAN guidelines weren’t mentioned when assessing ED patients, even after sharing the case with colleagues.“quite a poor understanding”Dr. Craven said that:

The coroner also heard waiting times in A&E at the time were “If we were given a heads up about the gravity and that she can’t leave, then we would have got the psychiatric liaison team and put more pressure on them to see her.”

at the time and eight-hour waits were “common but a reality” in winter.” pretty dire”

She said:

Dr. Scullion said more has been done to improve waiting areas at King’s, with comfier chairs and moving patients from A&E to ward waiting areas.”I think the department should have asked for a mental health assessment of Kim, but they didn’t know that was part of an assessment for a patient with a severe eating disorder… that’s more a reflection of a wider training issue in emergency departments as a specialty.”

Assistant coroner Henrietta Hill (QC) concluded that there were natural causes.

While there is no evidence that her death was accidental or unintentional, there is ample evidence that she died as a result of an eating disorder.”The MARZIPAN guidelines make clear that high-risk patients like Kim should not be discharged without psychiatric input.

“Ms. Hill stated that she would send a Preventing Future Deaths Report (PDF) to the government regarding the MARZIPAN guidelines and the shortage of beds for patients suffering from eating disorders.

“There is insufficient evidence that the failure by SLAM to refer her to casualty any earlier was gross.”

Paying tribute to his daughter, Mr. Dyer said: “She was a very determined and caring person, she loved being a nurse.

“Her crowning glory was when she saved a baby’s life. She was a child-loving person from an early age. Even at three or four years of age, she would glance at a baby to say, “Hello!”

