BBL Jumpsuit Review: How a TikTok Viral Find Made Me Feel Like a Skims Model at 5’3″ and Size Small

TikTok’s Fashion Phenom Kelly Says This Affordable Jumpsuit Makes Her Feel Like a Skims Model

A PINT-SIZED fashionista has revealed the jumpsuit that makes her feel like a Skims model. She called it a “BBL jumpsuit,” a nod to the “Brazilian butt lift” medical procedure. TikToker Kelly loves to post about fashion on social media. She went viral when she found the “perfect” jumpsuit from OQQ. When it comes to shopping, Kelly prefers the TikTok shop over Amazon. “I feel like TikTok is slowly becoming like an Amazon, but with discounts,” she said. “This is the best time to shop there because it’s fairly new, so they need to put these discounts in order to entice people to shop there,” she continued.

The Perfect “BBL Jumpsuit” for an Affordable Price

Kelly, who is 5-foot-3, said she purchased the OQQ outfit in a size small. “I feel like a Skims model with this jumpsuit on. What the freak did they put in this?” Kelly liked that the fabric was breathable. “Yes, it’s movable,” she told her followers. “Okay, if y’all don’t buy it after that, that’s fine,” Kelly added. “I’m just gonna buy it all myself.” The OQQ onesie can be purchased via Amazon for $29.99, or the TikTok shop, for $19.88.

Where to Find the BBL Jumpsuit

As Kelly noted, it’s the same brand, but $10 on TikTok. For those who were dubious, the fashionista promised her review was authentic. “Trust me, girl, I bought this with my own money,” she wrote in the comments section. “I didn’t even expect this video to blow up,” Kelly added. The TikToker’s followers loved the way she looked in the outfit. “You convinced me,” one said. “First TikTok buy I ever did.” “I love it, I couldn’t pull it off tho but u did,” a second shared. “This the best ad I’ve seen so far,” a third added.

Kelly is a true testament that you can find affordable, stylish fashion on TikTok that makes you feel like a model.