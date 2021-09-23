BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt shuts down Naga Munchetty in unearthed snap row

BBC Breakfast turned slightly awkward on Thursday morning, as Naga Munchetty unearthed an old snap of her co-host Charlie Stayt.

Both presenters were on the red couch to discuss the forthcoming Oasis documentary. Charlie was clearly taken aback at the way Charlie steered their conversation.

After speaking with musician Steve Cradock via video link – who admitted he didn’t remember much of what went on in the nineties – Naga turned to Charlie to say: “You know, Steve may not be the only one who doesn’t remember what was going on in 1996.”

Charlie agreed: “It was a long time ago!”

"Do you remember this?"







(Image: BBC)



A slightly grainy snap then filled the screen, which showed Charlie at the back of a crowd as Oasis were shuffled through the press by their security staff.

“So, for you eagle-eyed viewers, take a look at the left-hand side of your screen,” Naga instructed. “That is 1996 and that is a certain Charlie Stayt, journalist, chasing Oasis. Do you remember that?”

Her co-host responded: "I genuinely don't remember that. I only saw it this morning and, initially my instinct was, 'I should deny any pictures that exist from the past'.







(Image: BBC)



“Clearly that was me, and I can’t remember, I honestly don’t remember,” he said, shutting down any avenue Naga had of questioning him over the events.

Thankfully she wasn’t too put out, as she said: “There was a time nobody could remember anything. Obviously something was in the air.”

Charlie said: “Yeah, at that time the whole Oasis thing was a big big story at the time, so there was a lot of chasing around of people – but can’t remember it, sorry.”

It came after an abundance of technical issues hit Steve’s interview, with the sound cutting out at several points as snaps of his band Ocean Colour Scene showed on-screen.







(Image: BBC)



The band had supported Oasis at their iconic Knebworth gig.

As Steve began to describe the view from the stage, Charlie cut in: “I tell you what, Steve, we had a moment just then, I’m so sorry, where you stopped in mid-flow, just as you were describing the scene!

“So start from the top again – you were on stage, you step out and you look out at this extraordinary scene. What does it feel like, and what is the view like?”

Steve responded: “It looked like a giant plate of beans with toast.”

But the sound shortly appeared to cut out again, with Charlie prompting: “Just explain this one. Everyone is so small due to the sheer number of people there.”

Steve responded: “It was incredible. I don’t recall much about the actual playing. It’s almost like being in a void.

BBC Breakfast is broadcast every morning at 6am on BBC One.