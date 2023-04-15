BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty slams BBC reporter on live air

Charlie Stayt’s co-star, Naga Munchetty of BBC Breakfast was ridiculed today.

As she spoke to Hugh Ferris from Aintree, the reporter appeared to walk away.

Naga Munchetty was left talking to a horse statue on BBC Breakfast

Naga munchetty left to speak with a horse sculpture on BBC Breakfast
The longstanding presenter was mocked by co-star Charlie Stayt

Charlie Stayt mocked the presenter for his long tenure.

BBC Breakfast’s host said to him:Please don’t let me downg.”

Naga continued talking to Naga despite his absence.

She told me:Hugh It was great to be with you at Aintree today. Take advantage of the nice weather.

Charlie, 60 pointed out Hugh had left the scene, with a picture of a legendary racehouse Red Rum.

He laughed, “You seem to be thanking the horse at that moment. It’s because he is gone. Your horse is just listening to you.

Naga sounded annoyed as he said, “Wait a moment. Hugh? You’ve just left the frame. Do not leave me hanging.”

He returned on the screen and the host said: There you are.

Hugh made a joke about his similarity to a horse, saying:I thought my face long..” Red Rum, while gesturing.

Naga replied: “It’s not okay for me to say anything about this, otherwise I could get in trouble.

Sports reporter Hugh Ferris was reporting live from Aintree

Hugh Ferris is reporting from Aintree as a sports reporter

