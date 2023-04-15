I lived through the golden age of English gangsters… the Essex Boys murders was the end – now a new mob rules

Former criminals have said the Essex Boys murders mark the end of a era for gangland London.

Tony Tucker, Pat Tate, and Craig Rolfe were killed after being lured down a country road in rural Essex. Three men were sitting inside of a Range Rover when they were all shot in the heads.

Michael Steele, Jack Whomes and others were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998.

The film Essex Boys (starring Sean Bean) and The Rise of the Footsoldier were inspired by the triple murder.

According to reports, an investigation conducted by a former Met detective David McKelvey has revealed new information about the case.

McKelvey believes new evidence casts doubts on convictions. His findings are used to form the basis of a new Sky Documentaries three-part documentary series

Dave Courtney is a former gangland leader who contributed to the documentary. He said the case was a turning point in London’s criminal history.

Central Recorder quoted Mr Courtney as saying: “The Essex Boys world still exists, but has changed.”

Londoners dominated the London crime scene at one time. This is no longer true.

Now, Mr Courtney said the criminal hierarchy in London is dominated by people from Eastern Europe.

Mr Courtney claims he spent some time in Belmarsh when he was young. He said infamous crimes, such as the Brinks-Matt robbery, belonged to a bygone era.

Mr Courtney from South London said the murders of the Essex Boys had altered the criminal groups’ tactics in London.

He stated: “That incident caused too much anger in certain individuals. He said: “These things are avoided.

The trend is for people to simply disappear.

When people are missing, Mr Courtney said that the media shows much less interest.

The man said he could remember the incident clearly, but that he wasn’t shocked.

Mr Courtney said that all three victims had been involved in an extreme lifestyle, which was fraught with danger.

He replied: “It is part of the life.” You cannot be scared or worry when you live that kind of life.

Courtney stated that his belief was that Steele’s and Whomes’ convictions may not be safe.

He also said that he believes the three murder victims are connected to an incident in the drug trade.

Three victims controlled the supply in Raquels nightclub, where Leah Betts took the deadly drug.

She was in a state of coma for 15 days in the hospital after she took an ecstasy tablet at her birthday party. The death of the teen sparked a nationwide outcry against drugs being sold in nightclubs.

Five months after his murder, Darren Nicholls, an ex-BT Engineer was found with a large amount of drugs. Nicholls was willing to reveal the identity of those responsible for Rettendon’s murders.

Nicholls, who was previously known as Whomes or Steele and had been jailed indefinitely for their crimes, received a new alias of a “protected witness”.

Now, investigators on TV are saying that Essex Police has dismissed the evidence recorded. This tape tells an entirely different story.

Central Recorder revealed that the initial lead comes from an informant, known as “Witness A”, who claimed to have driven a hitman directly to the scene.

The tapes – heard for the first time in public – outline a sinister plot to take out violent cocaine addict Craig Rolfe, 26, his bodybuilder ‘enforcer’ Pat Tate, 36, and Tucker, a close pal of champion boxer Nigel Benn.

In a hotel room meeting, the anonymous figure said: “There was an armed robbery. It’s all about the robbery.

“It was a van full of cash, £495,000 got stolen.

“The whole thing was a balls up, if you like, because shortly after some of the robbers went splashing the money. It wasn’t long before everyone knew what happened.

“We got arrested and while we were in jail some of the money was given to Tony Tucker. The money was handed to Tony Tucker for safekeeping.

“When we got out we asked for the money back but it wasn’t forthcoming and excuses were made, it’s tied up, this sort of thing, he couldn’t get it.

“By then he was drugged up, steroid upped, running around doing all sorts of business and in the end we knew it (the money) just wasn’t coming back.

“He thought he was bigger than anyone. “He thought that there was nothing anybody could do. But he wasn’t right.

“A meeting was held and the problem solved.”

The fixer goes on to admit he paid the money to have them shot, adding: “I wasn’t bothered about the money, the money was irrelevant. The principal was involved. Tucker was the target, the other two were collateral damage.”

Investigator and former Det Supt Dave McKelvey told Central Recorder: “I strongly believe there has been a miscarriage of justice.

“In the years that have passed, Whomes missed seeing his young children grow up while Steele is an old man who has become almost institutionalised.

“Times have moved on so much from when they were first jailed that when I mention social media to Steele he has no idea what I’m talking about.”

Essex Police is standing by its convictions.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There has been an exhaustive police investigation into the murders of Pat Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe in Rettendon on 6 December 1995, which resulted in the conviction of Michael Steele and Jack Whomes for their murder.

“Since those convictions this case has been back before the Court of appeal twice, in 1999 and 2006.

The appeals, which have focused on Witness A’s evidence and credibility as a key witness at the initial trial

“Both appeals were rejected and in 2006 Lord Justice Kay commented that there was no “element of unsafety” relating to the original convictions of both defendants.

The Criminal Cases Unit has reviewed this case as well.

Review Commission which has, not long ago, taken the decision that this case will not be referred back to Court of Appeal.

“We welcome this decision as this case has been exhaustively examined over the last 27 years and there remains no fresh evidence identified which would call the original verdicts into question.”

