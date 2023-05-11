B&B spoilers: Hope Bites back at Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope Logan has never been one to confront anyone. However, now Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is in her face. Something may have finally broken and come out. Hope Logan, who has been a fighter her entire life, is now facing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). ‘nice girl’ image, and honestly, it’s getting kind of old.

She likes to play dumb and act like nothing she does is ever bad, but in reality, she’s the one that has been flirting with and hitting on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Now, this is in no way a defense of Thomas, I think he’s a terrible person and even for a soap opera, he has done some pretty wild stuff. Hope must face the truth.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Hope Logan Finally Let’s It Out?

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Show Hope is probably a person who gets angry and groans like everyone else. Steffy’s resistance is a sign that it must be close to being revealed. She is obviously afraid to confess her feelings to Thomas. But if she can come to grips with this, then she might finally stand up to defend herself.

It would be great to see Hope and Steffy in a fight, but it’d also be amazing if Thomas came along and found out it was about him. Steffy will defend her sister no matter what. Will Hope fight alongside her?

B&B Spoilers – Liam Spencer Is On The Outside Looking In

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) knows that there is something going on but he can’t quite prove it or get the truth out of anyone. He’s on the outside looking in and he stands the most to lose. Hope genuinely seems to care for him… when it’s convenient, but for some reason she cannot get over Thomas.

Hope needs to let the claws come out, let’s see a cat fight between her and Steffy, and please let Liam or Thomas walk in during it. Let’s get all of this out in the open so we can start dealing with it.

What are your thoughts? Hope should let out her emotions and accept how she feels towards Thomas. Will she end up fighting with Steffy? Let us know what you think and don’t forget to watch the CBS soap for more.

