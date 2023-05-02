B&B Spoilers: Big Drama Strikes Ridge’s Blended Family

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers tease that over at Forrester Creations it’s been a sappy sweet lovefest between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his two families.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – A United Family 30 Years In the Making

He has made it clear that they are no longer two families but one big blended family (but not sister wives style). Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have finally worked through their differences and have chosen themselves and their friendship over Ridge which has worked out very well for them.

Their children have also looked to Brooke and Taylor as an example that even the longest wars can be resolved with a peaceful outcome. Daughters Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have even ended their animosity towards each other.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Braylor’s friendship has even helped mend Brooke and Steffy’s relationship. This has honestly been a good thing to happen for the Forrester/Logan Clan but could there be something in the near future that will send the newly created bond into chaos?

B&B Spoilers – Could A Brother Rivalry Put The Family At Odds?

B&B Spoilers have been hinting that a sibling rivalry could be on the horizon. We know that Ridge loves both of his boys and while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkins) may feel like he isn’t as loved as Ridge “RJ” Forrester Jr (Joshua Hoffman) but Ridge did give him forgiveness after his latest scheme so he shouldn’t worry so much about his little brother. Ridge has been begging RJ to come back to Forrester but he is happy making his own Forrester Brand.

Spoilers have teased that Ridge pitches an offer to RJ that he may have a hard time refusing. Could he possibly have him guest design on Hope for the Future?

If this happens then the brothers could not only be competing for Hope for the Future but also Hope’s future. Right now Hope is stuck between wanting to stay loyal to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and her growing feelings for Thomas.

RJ could be a welcomed distraction for his half sister. If she had another designer to give her attention to it would help her fight the feelings she does have.

If Thomas ever picks up on this he could finally get what he has always wanted but if his brother is around he may not be able to, which could send him scheming once again.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Brooke Logan And Taylor Hayes At Odds Over Hope Logan And Thomas Forrester?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers have been hinting at a Hope and Thomas hook up for a while now. Could this be the thing to test Brooke and Taylor’s friendship?

We know that Brooke will never truly trust Thomas and for good reason. Even if Hope were to say she was the one who made the first move I am not sure that Brooke would believe her which could cause tension with Taylor.

I am sure that Taylor will be guarded towards Thomas first. She doesn’t want him to think she doesn’t believe him but given the history between the two she will want to make sure.

If Thomas pleads with her saying he honestly didn’t do it I know she will believe him which could be the thing that leads to friction between the besties.

Hopefully the two women have grown enough to realize that their children are adults and even though they may not agree with what went down they have to separate it from their personal relationship.

So, now that the Logan/Forrester Clan is one big happy family, what do you think will be the next thing to test their strength?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B&B right now. Come back often for The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news and updates!