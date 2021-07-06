Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 : Release Date | Where To Watch Online?

Warner Bros. Amination has finally revealed the official release date of its two-part animated series, Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. So, fans get ready to witness a thrilling climax. The makers have ignited a huge hype about part 2 with the release of its official trailer on June 22. So, when is the much-anticipated Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two dropping? Here are the hot updates.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One dropped on June 2021. The first part has attracted the audience with its cutting-edge animation and an in-depth story from the DC universe. The creators Tim Bale and Jeph Loeb have created a masterpiece cover the most thrilling elements of DC. If you have already binge-watched Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, we have some exciting news for you. Part two is knocking at the doors and it’s arriving really soon.

Batman: The Long Halloween follows the story of Holiday, the mysterious killer who stalks the Falcone crime family. Batman finds the killer to be a former ally and the setting lead to the rise of a new squad of costumed criminal in the Gotham city. The audience witnesses an edge of conflict in the city. Part one is loaded with action, quality animated scenes, and a rich storyline.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two Release Date

The show creators have revealed a bombastic trailer of Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two to unwrap its release date. The last part of the fan-favorite animated series, Batman: The Long Halloween is coming this July 27.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two Cast

The American animated series, Batman: The Long Halloween directed by Warner Bros. cast Jensen Ackles, Troy Baker, Laila Berzins, Billy Burke, Zach Callison, David Dastmalchian, Alyssa Diaz, and more.

Where To Watch Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two?

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two will drop on the Amazon Prime Videos on July 27, 2021. The subscription holders of Amazon Prime Videos can stream the show online. However, if you don’t have a subscription, you can check out the free trial option to enjoy Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two Trailer

Warner Bros. has officially released the thrilling trailer of Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. The trailer is loaded with exciting moments and high-quality animated scenes. You can also check out the official trailer here – Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 Trailer.