“Brightburn” Season 2 Release Date: When Is The New Season Arriving?

James Gunn’s, “Brightburn” is trending among the top superhero shows for the last few years and now the fans are eager to know about its sequel season. So, when is the potential sequel dropping? Here is everything we know.

“Brightburn” is a horror superhero thriller series featuring Jackson A Dunn. The series is directed by David Yarovesky, known for his fantabulous work in Guardians of Galaxy. It is a flagship horror-thriller that follows a teen who gets access to some in-imaginary superpowers and turned out to be one of the most terrifying villains of history.

The concept of “Brightburn” is derived from Superman. The creator has tailored an imaginary storyline that depicts the conditions of the world if Superman has walked on the evil roads and the Man of Steel has chosen the violent path when he was a child. The first edition of the show landed in 2019 and turned the superhero world upside down. After an amazing thrill-loaded season 1, now is the time for Season 2. Check out all details of “Brightburn” Season 2 below.

“Brightburn” Season 2 Release Date – When Will The Sequel Land?

As of now, there are no clear updates about the comeback of “Brightburn” for Season 2. As per the latest information, the directors are busy with their ongoing projects like Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy. Therefore, they have not yet revealed any premiere dates of “Brightburn” Season 2.

However, “Brightburn” Season 1 was a massive hit. So, it’s pretty obvious the makers will renew the show. But, we will have to wait patiently for season 2. In case, the creators order another season soon, it will mostly premiere somewhere in 2022.

“Brightburn” Season 2 Cast

We don’t have any official updates on “Brightburn” Season 2 till now. But, if we speculate the next installment may bring the core characters. In that case, the cast will include – Jackson A Dunn as Brandon Breyer, Emmie Hunter as Caitlyn, Elizabeth Banks as Tori Breyer, David Denman as Kyle Breyer, and Becky Wahlstrom as Erica Connor.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will pass you regular updates on “Brightburn” Season 2.