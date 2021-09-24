Basil Hoffman dead: Hill Street Blues and Seinfield star who had over 100 roles dies

TV and film veteran Basil Hoffman has died, according to his manager.

He was a star who appeared in over 100 movies and shows. His roles ranged from Hill Street Blues and Seinfield.

He was a character actor who starred in recurring roles such as Joshua Friendly on Santa Barabra and Simeon Trapp, New Hampshire’s Principal Dingleman, on Square Pegs, or Ed Greenglass on Hill Street Blues.

This story is breaking news and is being constantly updated.

You can refresh the page frequently to receive the latest TV news.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

Follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder or Instagram @dailystar for the latest TV news and gossip, 24 hours a days.

To get the latest news and to have your say, you can like our Central Recorder Showbiz page.

Subscribe to our Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.

Get flash alerts from the Central Recorder app so you don’t miss any of the most important stories.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.