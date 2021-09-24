In Biden’s Foreign Policy, Friends and Foes Claim Echoes of Trump

The flare-up with Paris might have been dismissed as an isolated episode but for its echoes of complaints by some NATO allies that Mr. Biden had withdrawn from Afghanistan without fully consulting them or alerting them to Washington’s timeline. Trump was known for shocking long-time allies by taking unilateral or impulsive actions.

Mr. Blinken alleged that he visited NATO officials in the spring in order to collect their views about Afghanistan. But officials from Germany and Britain said that their recommendation for a slower withdrawal was rejected.

Biden allies claim that the comparisons are overblown but not without a hint of truth.

“It’s absurd on its face for allies, partners or anyone to think that there is any continuity between Trump and Biden in terms of how they view allies, negotiate internationally or approach national security,” Loren DeJongeschulman, who was a National Security Counsel employee and worked at the Pentagon under the Obama administration, said that they find the comparisons overblown. “It’s a talking point, and it’s a laughable one.”

Ms. Schulman stated that there were valid questions from other countries about how the Biden government could make lasting international commitments in the Trump era. She also suggested that the administration might be able to build public support for foreign alliances and possibly strike a nuclear deal with Tehran.

“This can’t be a matter of ‘trust us,’” Ms. DeJonge, an adjunct senior fellow at The Center for a New American Security, said that Schulman.

Not only are allies irritated by the idea of a Biden–Trump commonality, but also adversaries have found it to serve as a useful cudgel for Mr. Biden. The Global Times, which often echoes views of the Chinese Communist Party, has said that Mr. Biden’s China policies are “virtually identical” to those of Mr. Trump.

They include Mr. Biden’s continuation of Trump-era trade tariffs, which Democrats roundly denounced before Mr. Biden took office but his officials quickly came to see as a source of leverage in their dealings with China.