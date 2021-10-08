Barbara Corcoran Apologizes for Joking About Whoopi Goldberg’s Weight, Admits It ‘Wasn’t Funny’ (Video)

“Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran has apologized for a fat-shaming joke aimed at Whoopi Goldberg’s expense on Thursday’s episode of “The View.’

“I just came back from ‘The View’ where I saw my old friend Whoopi.” Corcoran started in a video posted later in the day to Twitter. “As you well know Whoopi has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended, unintentionally, I just want to say that I really am very sorry.”

She captioned the post with the words “Love ya Whoopi” and a blue heart emoji.

In the show, Corcoran, a real-estate developer, responded to Whoopi’s question of whether a pair of jeans the group was discussing would fit her “COVID butt.”

“And when you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs!” Corcoran said on “The View.”

Whoopi was at a loss for words as the comment sank in, but co-host Ana Navarro jumped to Goldberg’s defense.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” Navarro said before turning to Corcoran. “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV,” she said, meaning Barbara’s dress.

The reactions to Barbara’s apology were swift and widespread – and did not hold back.

Nope. If your apology includes the words “to anybody I may have offended”, it’s not an apology. What you said was mean, it really hurt her feelings. Comments that slip out unfiltered show your true character. You owe Whoopi a real apology, Own your mistake, and then do better. — I’d rather be a Sheep 🐑 than a MAGAt 🇺🇸 (@cheryleosborne) October 7, 2021

It wasn’t malicious sometimes we say jokes we think are funny and then we realize afterwards that they hurt or were insensitive, but at the time were not putting those things together. This segment was actually pretty funny tho lol because Ana was quick witted 😂😂 you’re fine. — Titan (@LightasNightx) October 7, 2021

Let me fix that:

“I said something rude to Whoopi that may have hurt her feelings and likely hurt the feelings of several other people, whether they are overweight, love someone who is overweight, or are just good people. Body-shaming is unkind, and I am sorry for what I said.” — GP (@gps_tx) October 7, 2021