Frightening Films TV Shows Cable Streaming

There’s a terrifying amount of scare-centric programming this October, whether it’s being broadcast or streamed.

Paramount+ has announced its “Peak Screaming” package, which will encompass scary movies, kids shows and originals. Amazon, of course, is releasing four original Blumhouse films this month: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor and Madres. Peacock may have the largest cache of Halloween goodies, none more tasty than the latest installment of that most seasonally-appropriate of franchises, Halloween Kills. It debuts on October 15 on Peacock and in theaters.

October 1

30 Days of Night (Peacock)

Bingo Hell (Prime Video)

Black As Night (Prime Video)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (Hulu)

The Blob (Peacock)

Bride of Chucky (Peacock)

Cat People (Peacock)

Child’s Play (Paramount+)

Child’s Play 2 (Peacock)

Child’s Play 3 (Peacock)

Crawl (Paramount+)

Cult of Chucky (Peacock)

Curse of Chucky (Peacock)

Curse of the Fly (Peacock)

Day of the Dead (Peacock)

Devil (Peacock)

The Devil Inside (Paramount+)

Dracula, 1931 (Peacock)

Dracula, 1979 (Peacock)

Exorcist: The Beginning (Hulu)

The Fly (Peacock)

Freddy Vs. Jason (Peacock)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (Peacock)

Friday the 13th (Peacock)

Friday the 13th: Part 3 (Paramount+)

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning (Peacock)

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives (Peacock)

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood (Peacock)

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (Peacock)

The Funhouse (Peacock)

Ghost (Netflix)

Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel (Discovery+)

Gremlins (Peacock)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (Peacock)

Gretel & Hansel (Paramount+)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (Peacock)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Peacock)

Jason X (Peacock)

Kiss the Girls (Paramount+)

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Disney+)

Madhouse (Hulu)

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (Peacock)

Monster High: Haunted (Peacock)

Monster High: New Ghoul at School (Peacock)

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03 (Peacock)

Mother! (Paramount+)

Night of the Living Dead (Paramount+)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Peacock)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (Peacock)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (Peacock)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (Peacock)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (Peacock)

The Omen (Peacock)

The People Under the Stairs (Peacock)

Paranormal Activity 4 (Paramount+)

Prince of Darkness (Peacock)

Prometheus (Peacock)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (Peacock)

Queen of the Damned (Hulu)

A Quiet Place: Parts 1 & 2 (Paramount+)

Resident Evil: Retribution (Hulu)

Return of the Fly (Peacock)

The Ring (Paramount+)

Saint Maud (Paramount+)

Saw (Peacock)

Saw 2 (Peacock)

Saw 3 (Peacock)

Saw 3D (Peacock)

Saw 4 (Peacock)

Saw 5 (Peacock)

Saw 6 (Peacock)

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! (Disney+)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Peacock)

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (HBO Max)

Seed of Chucky (Peacock)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Netflix)

The Sixth Sense (Peacock)

The Skeleton Key (Peacock)

Slither (Peacock)

Teen Wolf (Hulu)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Peacock)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (Peacock)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (Peacock)

Theater of Blood (Hulu)

The Traveler (Paramount+)

Victor Frankenstein (Hulu)

Videodrome (Peacock)

The Village (Hulu)

Village of the Damned (Peacock)

October 2

The Haunted Museum (Discovery+)

Tales from the Hood 2 (Peacock)

October 3

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob (Cartoon)

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost (Cartoon)

October 5

Escape The Undertaker (Netflix)

October 6

The Ghost And Molly McGee, Season 1 (Disney+)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix)

October 7

Rugrats, “The Werewolf Hunters” (Paramount+)

Blue’s Clues, “Blue’s Big Costume Party” (Paramount+)

Bubble Guppies, “Trick-or-Treat, Mr. Grumpfish!” (Paramount+)

Dora the Explorer, “Halloween Parade” (Paramount+)

The Fairly Odd Parents, “Scary Godparents” (Paramount+)

iCarly, “iScream on Halloween” (Paramount+)

Paw Patrol, “Pups Save the Trick-or-Treaters” (Paramount+)

Spongebob’s Boo-kini Bottom, Best Of (Paramount+)

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches (Disney+)

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Discovery+)

Madres (Prime Video)

The Manor (Prime Video)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2 (Netflix)

October 10

Evil: Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

Beverly Hills, 90210, “Things That Go Bang In The Night” (Paramount+)

The Brady Bunch, “Fright Night” (Paramount+)

Cheers, “Fairy Tales Can Come True” (Paramount+)

Frasier, “Room Full of Heroes” (Paramount+)

Happy Days, “Haunted” (Paramount+)

MacGyver, “Halloween Knights” (Paramount+)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, “A Halloween Story” (Paramount+)

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (Cartoon)

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness (Cartoon)

October 13

Cheer Camp Killer (Hulu)

Dead Silence (Peacock)

Just Beyond: Season 1 premiere (Disney+)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, “The Spooky Spook House” (Disney+)

A Murder to Remember (Hulu)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Short (Disney+)

October 14

October 15

Dark Crimes (Peacock)

Halloween Kills (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (Peacock)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Peacock)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix)

October 17

Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and the Bold (Cartoon)

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (Cartoon)

October 21

The Evil Next Door (Hulu)

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock)

October 23

Silent Night (Hulu)

October 24

IT: Chapter Two (TNT)

Insidious (TNT)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (TNT)

Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror (Discovery+)

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown (Cartoon)

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery (Cartoon)

Scoob! (Cartoon)

October 25

Bob’s Burgers (TBS)

American Dad Halloween Special marathon (TBS)

New American Dad Halloween Special (TBS)

October 27

For Madmen Only (Hulu)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix)

October 27

Hotel Transylvania 2 (TNT)

October 29

he Curse of the Highgate Vampire (Discovery+)

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+)

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (CW)

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity (Paramount+)

October 30

Poltergeist (TBS)

The Big Bang Theory Halloween marathon (TBS)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (TNT)

Resident Evil: Extinction (TNT)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (TNT)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (TNT)

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween (CW)

October 31

American Dad Halloween Special marathon (TBS)

Curse of La Llorona (TNT)

Family Matters Halloween episodes marathon (TBS)

George Lopez Halloween episodes marathon (TBS)

Ghost Hunters (Discovery+)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (TBS)

Insidious (TNT)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (TNT)

Poltergeist, 2015 (TNT)

The Nun (TNT)

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon)

Scoob! (Cartoon)

Shaun of the Dead (TBS)

Supernatural Halloween marathon (TNT)

The Witches (TBS)

