You can stay at a festive cabin which is decorated for Xmas all year long

By Brandon Pitt
In
CHRISTMAS doesn’t have to be for the day, with a cabin celebrating the festive season all year around.

The Christmas Cabin in Ozark Arkanas welcomes guests, even if it is not Christmas.

Celebrate Christmas all year round at this cosy cabinCredit: airbnb
The cabin is located on a working Christmas Tree farm

The cabin is located on a working Christmas Tree farmCredit: airbnb

The house is located in the middle of a working Christmas tree farm, and inside there are Christmas decorations in every corner.

The cabin is decorated with ornaments, fairy-lights and garlands throughout the year.

There are many board games, and even a firepit to roast marshmallows.

Three bedrooms can accommodate up to eight people during a holiday.

The master bedroom features an ensuite with a jacuzzi bath and the second room has a queen-size bed.

The third room, with three single beds, is the best choice for children. It is accessible via a ladder from the lift.

A living room, dining room, and kitchen are all open to guests. There is also a wrap-around porch with hanging chairs and seats with views over the farm.

The Christmas cottage has been praised by many guests in the past.

One mum wrote: “The kids loved sleeping in the loft, drinking the famous hot chocolate, and playing his and seek amongst the Christmas trees.”

Another person said: “It’s like walking into a Christmas time capsule.”

Others said it was great even if it isn’t Christmas: “We had no idea what to expect given we were visiting a Christmas cabin in April.

“We began our experience by arriving in the evening to a lit warm fireplace, Christmas music and snowy background looping on the tv and the cabin fully lit with Christmas lights inside and out.”

A hotel that celebrates Christmas year-round, including Santa’s visits, is also available.

The master suite has a jacuzzi bath

The master suite has a jacuzzi bathCredit: airbnb
Expect to see Christmas decorations all around the cabin

Expect to see Christmas decorations all around the cabinCredit: airbnb
The main living area has mini Christmas trees and board games

The main living area has mini Christmas trees and board gamesCredit: airbnb
The kids will enjoy the loft bedroom which is up the spiral staircase

The kids will enjoy the loft bedroom which is up the spiral staircaseCredit: airbnb
Each of the rooms has festive bedding and lights too

Each of the rooms has festive bedding and lights tooCredit: airbnb
Guests can also visit the working farm while staying

Guests can also visit the working farm while stayingCredit: airbnb

