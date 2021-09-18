You can stay at a festive cabin which is decorated for Xmas all year long

CHRISTMAS doesn’t have to be for the day, with a cabin celebrating the festive season all year around.

The Christmas Cabin in Ozark Arkanas welcomes guests, even if it is not Christmas.

8 Celebrate Christmas all year round at this cosy cabin Credit: airbnb

8 The cabin is located on a working Christmas Tree farm Credit: airbnb

The house is located in the middle of a working Christmas tree farm, and inside there are Christmas decorations in every corner.

The cabin is decorated with ornaments, fairy-lights and garlands throughout the year.

There are many board games, and even a firepit to roast marshmallows.

Three bedrooms can accommodate up to eight people during a holiday.

The master bedroom features an ensuite with a jacuzzi bath and the second room has a queen-size bed.

The third room, with three single beds, is the best choice for children. It is accessible via a ladder from the lift.

A living room, dining room, and kitchen are all open to guests. There is also a wrap-around porch with hanging chairs and seats with views over the farm.

The Christmas cottage has been praised by many guests in the past.

One mum wrote: “The kids loved sleeping in the loft, drinking the famous hot chocolate, and playing his and seek amongst the Christmas trees.”

Another person said: “It’s like walking into a Christmas time capsule.”

Others said it was great even if it isn’t Christmas: “We had no idea what to expect given we were visiting a Christmas cabin in April.

“We began our experience by arriving in the evening to a lit warm fireplace, Christmas music and snowy background looping on the tv and the cabin fully lit with Christmas lights inside and out.”

A hotel that celebrates Christmas year-round, including Santa’s visits, is also available.

