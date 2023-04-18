Bad Bunny takes a jab at Harry Styles during Coachella

Bad Bunny is not a fan of Harry Styles. The “Vete’ singer took a shot at Styles in his Coachella performance, according to Buzzfeed. This news comes after reports that Bad Bunny was dating Kendall Jenner, Styles’ ex-girlfriend.

The shade-throwing took place on Friday when Bad Bunny was performing his song “El Apagón,” from his recently released album Un Verano Sin Ti. Bad Bunny aimed his ire at Styles during the Coachella performance, after losing the Grammy Award to him for Album of the Years. The team of Styles pulled out an old tweet comparing his music to Styles. The tweet, which references Bad Bunny’s real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon.”

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

The drama that has been going on between two of the most popular singers is making social media go wild. Bad Bunny was criticized for his Coachella performance that poked fun at Styles. Bad Bunny’s history was referenced by one individual As the first Latino headline Music festival Writing“Imagine being given the opportunity to create history as an artists and using that moment to criticize another artist, who is literally doing his own thing… Disappointing.” Other Comments As they said on Twitter, the Album Of The Year controversy played into the shade. “This was petty. But ms. rabbit definitely deserved the AOTY. It reached more people that Harry’s House.”

It’s unclear why Bad Bunny chose to shade Styles during his Coachella headline set, aside from the Grammys. This drama comes at a time when Bad Bunny and Styles are reportedly in a relationship. Jenner and Jenner had a relationship that was on-again-off-again With the former One Direction star for many years. The Kardashians The star attended Coachella to witness her supposed new boyfriend’s performance.

Jenner was first linked to the rapper “Dakiti”, in February. The rumor was that people saw the two making out together in a bar. In the weeks that followed, Justin Bieber appeared with Hailey Bieber. The couple appeared to confirm the romance when, in March, they were seen on a second outing with Jenner’s younger sibling, Kylie Jenner. They also accompanied Taco Bennet, a friend of Jenner family. Jenner was seen hugging Bad Bunny at the end the night. The model wrapped her arms around Bad Bunny’s neck.