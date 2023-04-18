Prince Harry news — Royal fans divided over King Charles’ coronation dish – while duke holds peace talks ahead of event

Prince William and Kate ‘live in very different world’ compared to Zara and Mike

Royal fans are dubbing Prince William, Kate, Zara and Mike Tindall as the “new fab four,” however, a royal expert explained how the couples “live in very different worlds.”

It’s known that the four members of the Royal Family are close despite the “totally different setups” they grew up in.

While Mike “is a media player, a media commentator and a sports commentator,” the future King and Queen are “playing a very different game.”

“William and Kate have a much more constitutional role that is paid for by their sovereign grant, so they’re playing a very different game,” historian Tessa Dunlop told OK! Magazine.

She added: “I’m sure they get on as cousins or whatever, and you know, there’s a bit of banter and so forth but in terms of the pressures on Kate and William it’s a totally different setup.

“They’re the embodiment of royalty that’s all there is, that’s what they are, so they have to by definition take it way more seriously. And they are a more formal couple. Their relationship from the get-go was always for a role in training, the marriage was part of the job. Kate, when she got married, was also marrying a job.”

Tessa also compared the four to when Meghan and Harry were in the mix and explained how things were different because they “were working royals and the whole point was it was going to be a working pair.”