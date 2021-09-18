After a Fatal Overdose, This Was the First Time Comedian Kate Quigley Made an Appearance

Kate Quigley is on the mend since suffering a near-fatal overdose at an L.A. house party. On Sept. 4, the comedian was one of four people who ingested cocaine with fentanyl. Unfortunately, Quigley’s three friends, fellow comedians Fuquan “Fu” Johnson and Enrico Colangeli and friend Natalie Williamson, did not survive. Although autopsies have been ordered for the three dead, Quigley has spoken out about the tragedy and was spotted walking around the city since her release from the hospital.

TMZ reports Quigley was spotted for the first time publicly on Tuesday, Sept. 14 cruising around Venice. The L.A. comedian wore a casual look with a Black T-shirt, cut-off Jean shorts, flip flops and a baseball cap. She drove her convertible around the city.

Since that fateful day, Quigley announced that she’d be taking a break from social media, tweeting: “I am better every day. I’m sore. I was going to break from social, but honestly I’m in a great mood today,” she wrote. “I’m so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I’ve decided that life must go on. No use in not living when I am lucky enough to be alive!!”

Every day I feel better. I am sore. I wish i could be at SoFi! I had intended to unplug from social media but I am in a good mood. I’m so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I’ve decided that life must go on. There is no point in living if I am fortunate enough to be alive. ♥💪🏼 https://t.co/Jz9BEp4GNr — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) September 13, 2021

She also paid tribute to the friends she lost in an emotional social media post, writing in part: “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings. Fu was a generous, loving soul … Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing.” She says they all left a mark on her life, and she’ll miss them.”

She also promises to tell her story when she’s ready, telling fans, “I have so many other things that I would like to share, but I am not ready. When I’m ready, I’ll. To the moment, I can only say that I love my family and tell them daily how much you love them. Keep safe. Don’t take my life for granted. I did it, and I won’t do it again.”

Quigley has been a constant in the L.A. comedy scene. She hosted Playboy TV’s Undercover, as well as the 2016 AVN Awards. Quigley has also performed at the Improv Comedy Clubs, Laugh Factory, Ice House Comedy Clubs, Comedy Store, Comedy Store and Haha Comedy Clubs in Hollywood.