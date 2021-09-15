‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Kendall Long Struggled With First Conversation With Joe Amabile

Bachelor in Paradise Kendall Long has been going through a rough time on the show’s newest season. Now, she’s explaining what that first conversation with her ex-boyfriend was like.

Bachelor in Paradise Kendall Long’s first conversation with Joe

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long met on Bachelor in Paradise a few years ago. They now appear together on the show as exes. Joe is doing well, and Joe is looking for love. Kendall, however, struggled to be around her ex. This was especially true after their first meeting.

“Joe wasn’t giving as much of himself to me as I was used to,” she says about the conversation according to bachelornation.com. “Our relationship was always really open and really vulnerable and really communicative, but I didn’t really get any of that. I understand why; it was just a completely different reality.”

Kendall claims that Joe started to avoid her after the first conversation. not because she doesn’t like him – but because she wanted him to find love. He seems to be doing this. Joe and Serena have just shared that they are in a relationship of love.

How does Kendall feel about Serena, then? While the situation might be bad, Kendall doesn’t have anything bad to say about Serena at all.

“Serena is great. There’s nothing bad to say about Serena. She was so sweet, so respectful as well. And it was an awkward situation.”

Given all the circumstances, Kendall seems to be handling it quite well.

So why did she come to Paradise?

It seems that if Kendall were going through torture by being around her ex, she wouldn’t have joined the show. But, she still needed to get closure from her relationship. On the show, Kendall reveals that she didn’t want to move to Chicago and Joe did. It’s not that they ever stopped loving each other. She needed closure.

“I decided to go literally last minute, and I don’t know exactly why, but I felt like something wasn’t done,” She reveals. “I needed some form of closure, some form of conversation with him. We hadn’t really spoken or communicated in a while.”

Do you think Joe Amabile and Kendall Long should've stayed together?