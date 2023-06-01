MUM warns parents of the dangers of “margarita-burn” after her son was left with raw lips and blistered cheeks after consuming a celery.

Reanna bendzak has issued an urgent health advisory after her daughter developed a severe skin condition due to a reaction caused by the sun, plants, and other chemicals.

A Canadian woman said her 7-month-old daughter ate the snack of vegetables while she was playing outside at a barbeque.

The reaction was triggered by just 30 minutes in the sun.

About 24 hours later the mom noticed an intense rash around her child’s lips.

The swelling on the face of the infant became more intense as it progressed.

Little to the mum’s knowledge, her daughter had suffered phytophotodermatitis, also known as margarita burn.

A reaction between ultraviolet light and furanocoumarin, a chemical found in plants, causes the skin condition.

Citrus fruits, carrots and figs are all rich in vitamin C. Also, celery juice, parsley leaves, dill or chives, parsley, and parsley can be found.

Good Morning America quoted the mother as saying: “It didn’t feel warm, but there was sunshine so we covered her neck to toe with a onesie. She also wore a sunhat.

It was 20-30 minutes in the sunlight, and the drool from celery was cleaned up with a towel. She bathed later that night.

After the evening the skin of the infant began to be damaged by painful blisters.

Mum said, “I didn’t know it was possible until I had this experience.

In retrospect we’d have definitely done things differently, and gone inside to wash with soap.

The mother said that her daughter is recovering well two months after the horrific incident.

Now, the youngster is going to be treated for scarring and hyperpigmentation.