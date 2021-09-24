Azealia Banks Ready to Finish Song With Grimes

Azealia Banks Ready to Finish Song With Grimes
By Brandon Pitt
It was one of the greatest Instagram sagas in alt-pop history: In 2018, Azealia Banks was summoned to the home Grimes shared with her partner Elon Musk so that the pair could work on music together. Banks hopes that things will turn out well now that they have split.

But first, let’s go back to 2018 and that fateful day. Upon Banks’ arrival, she claims, the musician was left alone in the mansion as Grimes was busy comforting Musk, who was allegedly freaking out over what Banks claims was an acid-induced decision to tweet about making Tesla a private company before he had the necessary funding.

As anyone who was stuck in a billionaire’s home alone would do, Banks spent that weekend alone and Instagramming through the experience, comparing it to a real-life version of Jordan Peele’s Get Out. She fired off numerous insults at both Musk and Grimes (including calling the latter “Pabst beer pussy”) before ultimately leaving with a brand-new feud and, later, a subpoena in an ongoing lawsuit against Musk, brought on by his shareholders.

“It feels really bad to get rejected musically,” Banks told Rolling Stone at the time. “Especially when ideas have already been started and you just want to finish them, because a major source of anxiety for me is unfinished projects.”

She was still open to a collaboration, though: “We need to rent a studio, which is what I suggested, and not do this working in each other’s personal space thing. I’m only at your house because I was promised there would be a studio here. I don’t really want to be a part of your home life.”

Now, Page Six is reporting that Grimes and Musk have split after three years and one baby together. (Grimes did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.)

Banks quickly responded, taking to Instagram once more. “OK girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way? We were really supposed to eat these bitches up,” She sent a screenshot from Page Six’s tweet to Banks. Let’s hope Grimes is ready to give Banks some proper attention in the studio.

