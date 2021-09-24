NBA Rookie of the Year Winners, Ranked by Success

Winning NBA Rookie of the Year doesn’t guarantee success.

While some winners went on to be Hall of Famers, others didn’t live up to their potential.

Based on their success in the NBA, we ranked the 26 most recent Rookies of Year.

It is not always a guarantee that a player in the NBA will be named Rookie of Year.

Some players have been successful, but others failed to live up the expectations of their rookie seasons.

We have ranked the 26 most successful NBA rookies to win Rookie Of The Year since 1996. We have taken into account individual stats and awards, longevity, career earnings and team success.

* = indicates an active player

26. LaMelo Ball





LaMelo Ball.



Jacob Kupferman/AP Images







Draft year: 2020

Years in the NBA: 1*

Career stats: 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 43.6% FG, 35.2% 3FG

Career earnings: $7.8 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Early indications are Ball is a dynamic playmaker and leader on the court, but 51 games is far too little to rank him ahead of All-Stars or even players who lasted decades in the league.

25. Michael Carter-Williams





Michael Carter-Williams.



Eric Gay/AP Images







Draft year: 2013

Years in the NBA: 8*

Career stats: 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 40.2% FG

Career earnings: $19.4 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

One thing to know: A triple-double machine his rookie year, Carter-Williams was traded his second season in the NBA and never regained his rookie-year form.

24. Emeka Okafor

Draft year: 2004

Years in the NBA: 10

Career stats: 12 points, 9.7 rebounds, .8 assists, 1.7 blocks, 51.2% FG

Career earnings: $88.6 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

23. Tyreke Evans





Tyreke Evans in 2010.



Rich Pedroncelli/AP Images







Draft year: 2009

Years in the NBA: 10

Career stats: 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 44.8% FG

Career earnings: $76.2 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Just one of five players to ever average 20-5-5 as a rookie, Evans is currently banned from the NBA for violating the anti-drug program.

22. Andrew Wiggins

Draft year: 2014

Years in the NBA: 7*

Career stats: 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.6% FG

Career earnings: $105.6 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

21. Malcolm Brogdon

Draft year: 2016

Years in the NBA: 5*

Career stats: 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 45.3% FG, 38.6% 3FG

Career earnings: $43.2 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

20. Mike Miller





Mike Miller in 2013.



Michael Conroy/AP Images







Draft year: 2000

Years in the NBA: 17

Career stats: 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 45.9% FG, 40.7% 3FG

Career earnings: $98.5 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 1

One thing to know: Once a skilled shooter and playmaker, Miller’s career-defining moment was hitting seven three-pointers off the bench in Game 5 of the 2012 Finals.

19. Steve Francis





Steve Francis in 1999.



Sporting News via Getty Images







Draft year: 1999

Years in the NBA: 9

Career stats: 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.5 steals, 42.9% FG, 34.1% 3FG

Career earnings: $103.5 million

All-Stars: 3

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Francis exploded onto the scene with his athleticism and scoring ability, but clashes with coaches, trades, and injuries limited his effectiveness late in his career.

18. Ja Morant

Draft year: 2019

Years in the NBA: 2*

Career stats: 19.1 points, 4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 46.3% FG, 31.7% 3FG

Career earnings: $17.3 million

All-Stars: 0

Championships: 0

17. Brandon Roy





Brandon Roy in 2008.



Don Ryan/AP Images







Draft year: 2006

Years in the NBA: 6

Career stats: 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 45.9% FG, 34.8% 3FG

Career earnings: $99.8 million

All-Stars: 3

Championships: 0

One thing to know: How good was Brandon Roy before knee injuries derailed his career at just 26? Kobe Bryant called him one of the most difficult players to guard in the NBA.

16. Elton Brand

Draft year: 1999

Years in the NBA: 17

Career stats: 15.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, 50% FG

Career earnings: $165.9 million

All-Stars: 2

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Brand was a double-double monster early in his career, but his effectiveness was limited after an Achilles injury. He continued to have a productive and successful career.

15. Karl-Anthony Towns





Karl-Anthony Towns.



Nick Wass/AP Images







Draft year: 2015

Years in the NBA: 6*

Career stats: 22.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 52.7% FG, 39.4% 3FG

Career earnings: $80.7 million

All-Stars: 2

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Towns has been incredibly productive from an individual standpoint, but his next challenge will be carrying a team to the playoffs (and staying healthy).

14. Ben Simmons

Draft year: 2016

Years in the NBA: 5*

Career stats: 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 56% FG

Career earnings: $56.6 million

All-Stars: 3

Championships: 0

13. Luka Doncic





Luka Doncic.



Matt Slocum/AP Images







Draft year: 2018

Years in the NBA: 3*

Career stats: 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 45.7% FG

Career earnings: $21.8 million

All-Stars: 2

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Doncic is already a game-changing offensive orchestrator and looks poised to take home an MVP (or two or three) in the near future.

12. Derrick Rose





Derrick Rose.



Noah K. Murray/Pool/AP Images







Draft year: 2008

Years in the NBA: 12*

Career stats: 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 45.7% FG

Career earnings: $155 million

All-Stars: 3

Championships: 0

One thing to know: When Rose won MVP at just 22 years old, he looked like he would take over the league. He has been able to fill the role of sixth man since his injuries.

11. Amar’e Stoudemire

Draft year: 2002

Years in the NBA: 14

Career stats: 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 53.7% FG

Career earnings: $161.6 million

All-Stars: 6

Championships: 0

10. Vince Carter

Draft year: 1998

Years in the NBA: 22

Career stats: 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists,43.5% FG, 37.1% 3FG

Career earnings: $171.8 million

All-Stars: 8

Championships: 0

9. Blake Griffin





Blake Griffin.



Wilfredo Lee/AP Images







Draft year: 2009

Years in the NBA: 12*

Career stats: 20.9 points, 8.6 points, 4.3 assists, 49.5% FG

Career earnings: $223.3 million

All-Stars: 6

Championships: 0

One thing to know: Griffin evolved over the years, becoming a solid post scorer, passer, and three-point shooter. Although he is no longer an All-Star, his stint in Brooklyn in 2021 showed that he still has a lot of potential.

8. Damian Lillard

Draft year: 2012

Years in the NBA: 9*

Career stats: 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 43.9% FG, 37.5% 3FG

Career earnings: $151.8 million

All-Stars: 6

Championships: 0

7. Kyrie Irving





Kyrie Irving.



Mary Altaffer/AP Images







Draft year: 2011

Years in the NBA: 10*

Career stats: 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 47% FG, 39.1% 3FG

Career earnings: $158.4 million

All-Stars: 7

Championships: 1

One thing to know: Irving owns one of the most clutch shots in NBA history — a Finals Game 7 dagger — and has become of the most efficient and masterful scorers in the NBA.

6. Pau Gasol





Pau Gasol in 2009.



Mark Duncan/AP Images







Draft year: 2001

Years in the NBA: 18

Career stats: 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks, 50.7% FG

Career earnings: $220.9 million

All-Stars: 6

Championships: 2

One thing to know: Gasol was one of the most skilled big men in the league and was an integral part of the Lakers 2008 and 2009 championships.

5. Allen Iverson

Draft year: 1996

Years in the NBA: 14

Career stats: 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals, 42.5% FG

Career earnings: $154.7 million

All-Stars: 11

Championships: 0

4. Chris Paul

Draft year: 2005

Years in the NBA: 16*

Career stats: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 2.1 steals, 47.2% FG, 37.1% 3FG

Career earnings: $299.9 million

All-Stars: 11

Championships: 0

3. Kevin Durant





Kevin Durant.



Corey Sipkin/AP Images







Draft year: 2008

Years in the NBA: 14*

Career stats: 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 49.4% FG, 38.4% 3FG

Career earnings: $264.1 million

All-Stars: 11

Championships: 2

One thing to know: Durant is already perhaps the best scorer the NBA has ever seen and looks poised to dominate over the back-half of his prime for a Nets team that looks like title favorites.

2. Tim Duncan





Tim Duncan in 2015.



Brett Davis/AP Images







Draft year: 1997

Years in the NBA: 19

Career stats: 19 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.2 blocks, 50.6% FG

Career earnings: $242 million

All-Stars: 15

Championships: 5

One thing to know: The model for a franchise centerpiece, Duncan’s game may not have been flashy, but few players at their peak have ever been more effective: 13 straight All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections, with two MVPs, from 1997-2010.

1. LeBron James





LeBron James in 2021.



Ross D. Franklin/AP Images







Draft year: 2003

Years in the NBA: 18*

Career stats: 27 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 50.4% FG

Career earnings: $346.2 million

All-Stars: 17

Championships: 4

One thing to know: Comfortably a top-five player of all-time — and the greatest, to some — James’ name is all over the record books and at 36, he is still near the top of his game, contending for a fifth championship.