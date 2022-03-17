Awards spotlight: ‘King Richard’s Aunjanue Eli

Aunjanue Elias hid her phone when the Oscars nominations were made.

The actress who starred as the star in “Ray” “Lovecraft Country” had already been lauded for her performance as Oracene Williams in “King Richard,”Earning Critics Choice British Academy Film AwardsNominations for the best supporting actress However, the OscarsThese were another tale.

“People in my life were really rooting for me to get nominated, and I didn’t want to let them down. I was just so scared it wasn’t going to happen, more for their sake than my own,” says Ellis. “So I had to hide my phone. That Tuesday was actually a very productive day. I cleaned my house, watered my plants, did some reading.”

But at 11 p.m., she finally turned her phone on and it blew up with more than 200 calls and texts trumpeting the news that Ellis, 53, had been nominated for her first Oscar.

“I was dancing in the dark in my house in Chicago,” says Ellis, whose nomination was among six for “King Richard.” The film about the childhood of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, who are executive producers, is nominated for best picture and best actor for Ellis’ screen husband Will Smith in the title role of father Richard Williams.

Ellis talked to USA TODAY about honoring “King Richard”She was also her first awards season ride.

Question: You have worked in TV, film, and theater for over 30 years. Did you think your work would be fêted in awards season?

Aunjanue Ellis: I sort of decided that these things wouldn’t happen in my life. That I would be an actor who only worked. I’ve worked a lot and have been able to sustain my life and the people in my life. I never imagined that such awards and consideration would come to me. But a couple of years ago, things just started to switch. These last four months have been amazing. Not at all.

Q: Being a mother to Serena or Venus Williams is a huge responsibility. Did they offer advice?

Ellis: There were very hands-off and gave us space to play. Venus and Serena visited once, and came another time I wasn’t there. To keep us on track, we had their sister Isha with us every single day.

Q: How did they feel about the performance after watching the film?

Ellis: Will Smith knew, but I certainly didn’t know that they weren’t going to put their names on the film as producers unless they approved of the film. It’s a relief that I didn’t, because it would have made watching it even more stressful. After it was over, they were lovely as they always are to me. Miss Oracene, when I did meet her, said, “Good job.”

Q: You’re now at the awards tables with Serena, Venus, and it looks like you’re having a great time. What’s it like?

Ellis:It is a bit familial at this stage. It’s still a bit strange to me that Venus and Serena Williams are sitting beside me. It is still utterly strange for me. And you will notice, I don’t turn toward them a lot because I don’t want to stare at them. But there’s a moment every time I’ve come home from these things where I think that I just sat at a table with three of the most famous people in the entire world, between Will, Venus and Serena. It’s almost like when I get home it’s “Wow, girl.”

Q: What have you found surprising about awards season.

Ellis:It was not something I expected to enjoy. It wasn’t boring or difficult. It was a bit of a party, but I didn’t expect it to be boring. I’ve been in rooms with famous people, but now I’m in rooms with people I look to show me how to do it. Those kinds of people are around me constantly. And it just feels good to not be in my house. Like many, I’ve felt forced to stay in my home for so many years. It’s a pleasure to connect with other humans.

Q: How involved are you in Oscars night planning (March 27, 2012)?

Ellis:I’m enjoying the moment. It’s a terrible expression but it is true. I will show up and I will have my dress on. And my family’s going to be coming in soon to attend. This is the most important thing.

Q: “West Side Story”Ariana de Bose is the star who has won the most supporting actress awards. What are your expectations for the Oscars themselves?

Ellis:March 28 will be here, and I intend to continue living my life. I’m going be happy for whoever wins. It’s wonderful, everything that’s happened with Ariana and her wins. The way I’m looking at it, my life has changed in a way that I hope will have resonance after this period is over – having those two words after my name (Oscar nominee), I’m hoping it will open some other creative doors. This is what is most important. I hope that my work, beyond the nominations and awards, will be my rallying cry.

