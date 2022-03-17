According to the Father of the late pop star, Selena will release a new album next month.

The late Selena Quintanilla will have an album released next month — almost three decades after her death.

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, announced the news during an interview with Latin Groove NewsThe album, which contains songs A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother, worked on.

March 31 is the 27th anniversary of the late singer’s death. Yolanda Salavidar, president of her fan club, murdered her when she was 23 years old.

“Selena’s been gone 26 years now…It’s amazing how fast time flies,” Abraham said.

Quintanilla’s father shared a “unique” element of the new release: the album will include recordings of Selena from when she was 13 years old that have been digitally updated to sound as if she was 23.

The last remaining piece of the project is the artwork that will be paired with the album, in which Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, will have a role, according to Quintanilla.

“What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”