Avatar 2’s Michelle Yeoh Hypes Up Mysterious Role And The ‘Genius’ Of James Cameron

Michelle Yeoh has been raking up the roles and acclaim in recent years. Lately, she’s been riding high off of her acclaimed performance in the trippy sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once (which CinemaBlend gave 5 out of 5 stars). Now she’s getting ready for another career milestone – appearing in James Cameron’s Avatar 2. After working on the film, Yeoh hyped up not only her mysterious role, but getting to watch the Titanic director’s genius up close.

The Crazy Rich Asians matriarch has been very mum about her role as Dr. Karin Mogue in the anticipated sequel. She will not only appear in Avatar 2, but in the other sequels as well, but there’s not much known about her part or the plot of the sequels. The actress still kept her cards close as she spilled to EW about her experience working on the upcoming films, saying:

So, yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can’t really talk very much about it. But it’s James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he’s done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience, and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.

Revering James Cameron’s skills as a filmmaker is warranted. He’s spent a better part of his career displaying his incredible visuals, attention to detail and unique filmmaking that have influenced other directors across multiple genres. So working with the legendary director would be a major coup for any actor – new or experienced. That says a lot coming from the star of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Unfortunately, viewers didn’t learn any more about Michelle Yeoh’s role or the upcoming Avatar films. At least, the Tomorrow Never Dies actress enjoyed her time working with the Oscar-winning director.

This isn’t the first time she’s mentioned “genius” and James Cameron in the same sentence. Michelle Yeoh previously shared her reasoning for joining Avatar 2 and the iconic filmmaker’s ambitious follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster. The film and TV actress praised the director for “creating amazing worlds” while jokingly mentioning she would’ve fetched coffee for him if it turned into a chance to work with him. That was obvious after an Avatar 2 producer shared a sweet moment between Yeoh and the film visionary. It appeared the actress is up for another round of filmmaking magic with the Oscar winner.

Avatar 2 and 3 are already in the can, with the first sequel hitting theaters on December 16. The follow-up sequels are expected to premiere in 2024, 2026 and 2028, with Avatar 4 and 5 currently in development. So we have a ways to go before we see Yeoh’s character in action. In the meantime, Michelle Yeoh has a plethora of upcoming releases dropping in 2022.