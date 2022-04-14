A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.

The Call is now streaming on Netflix

The Call is a psychological crime thriller starring Halle Berry as 911 operator Jordan Turner. It was directed by Brad Anderson, who had previously directed episodes of The Wire, The Shield, and Boardwalk Empire. If you are looking for something incredibly tense to watch this week, you could certainly do worse than a movie from Brad Anderson.

Here’s the full synopsis for The Call from Sony Pictures, as well as the trailer:

In this heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat thriller, veteran 911 operator Jordan (Academy Award® Winner Halle Berry, Monster’s Ball, 2001) takes a life-altering call from a teenage girl (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin, Little Miss Sunshine, 2006) who has been kidnapped and thrown into the trunk of a madman’s car. But with the clock ticking, Jordan soon realizes she must confront a killer from her past to put an end to a serial killer’s haunting rampage. Also starring Morris Chestnut.

Reviews and reactions

I hadn’t actually heard of The Call prior to seeing its sudden ascent on Netflix. According to Box Office Mojo, this thriller made over $68 million worldwide on a $13 million budget. It is also worth noting that this movie was produced by WWE Studios. I don’t know why or how WWE’s film division got involved, but I love that it did.

Unfortunately, reviews for The Call were mostly lukewarm. The Call has a 44% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is certainly better than some of the movies that have snuck onto the Top 10. But maybe lower your expectations going in.

Charlotte O’Sullivan wrote for the London Evening Standard: “The Call is the kind of vaguely smart, extremely gory gloop you should watch on TV, preferably when you’re tucked up in bed with a delirium-inducing fever.” She also added: “That way, you won’t notice when the script goes bonkers.” And that seems to be the consensus.

There are solid performances here from Berry and Breslin and Chestnut. You might even get wrapped up in the story after the first hour. Just be prepared for the plot to go off the rail in the final act of the movie. Then you should have a good time.

Other thrillers streaming on Netflix

Of course, there are plenty of great thrillers on Netflix if The Call isn’t calling to you. Just last month, the Netflix original movie Windfall hit the streaming service. Starring Jason Segal, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, critics seemed to like it a little bit more than The Call. Oddly enough, there’s also a Korean thriller called The Call that came out in 2020. If you’re willing to read subtitles, it might be worth checking out as well.

