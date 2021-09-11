Bodies Littering Cemetery Hundreds upon hundreds of birds fall from the sky!

There are hundreds of sparrows “fell out of the sky” With chilling footage of corpses of these creatures littering the cemetery floor.

A video of stunned tourists in Bali’s holiday spot shows the birds lying lifeless on the ground.

Some people flap their wings while trying to take off, while others crowd together in a patch.

According to local villagers, the sparrows of black fell from the sky, landing in a cemetery on Gianyar, an island in Indonesia, on Thursday, September 9.

Officials in Bali stated that the incident was most likely natural. They suggested that extreme weather, or even acid rain, could have been to blame.

Today’s follow-up statement said that pesticides were to blame.

Reports indicate that the birds flew out of the sky after it started to rain heavily on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) said it was the first time such an incident has ever happened in the region.

He said: “If we’re talking about the condition and natural events, it can be said that there was a lot of acids during the rain.

“It’s possible that that caused the birds to fall.”

Made Santiarka, spokesperson for Gianyar Regency’s animal health department suggested that the sparrows were likely killed by extreme weather.

A follow-up investigation was conducted on Friday, September 10, and revealed that the birds had died from poisoning due to pesticides commonly used in the area.

Residents in Llanrwst discovered dead pigeons in their streets, prompting fears about the spread of the avian virus.

Defra has not yet issued any alerts for wild birds in Wales for avian influenza.

A spokesperson stated: “Where dead or sick wild birds are reported to the Defra helpline, we will investigate as necessary as part of our disease surveillance work.

“Regularly, results for wild birds that tested positive for Avian Influenza are published.”