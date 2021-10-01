Attention Digital Nomads: The Mediterranean Island of Malta Could Be Your New WFH Location

Attention Digital Nomads: The Mediterranean Island of Malta Could Be Your New WFH Location
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Ever look out your window while WFH and think about being on a European island? Now you can. 

The Mediterranean island Malta, located off the coast of Sicily, has launched a Nomad Residence Permit, which welcomes visitors to travel to the island and stay awhile. One year, to be exact, all while working remotely, according to Travel + Leisure.

The program is open to people from non-European Union countries, including the United States, according to the Malta Tourism Authority.

In order to apply, travelers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (which they must verify through the Verifly app), prove they can work remotely, and that they work for a company outside of Malta, Travel + Leisure reported.

And, for those who do fall in love and wish to stay beyond the one-year program they can request to renew their permit, the magazine said.

”If there are any lessons learned from the pandemic is that people are willing to move more than ever before,” Charles Mizzi, CEO of Residency Malta, told Travel + Leisure. 

He added: ”Individuals who can work remotely using technology and entrepreneurs with a flair for traveling and discovering new countries and cultures are being made welcome,” Mizzi said.

 

Latest News

Previous articleRoyal Ballet announces global plans for World Ballet Day 2021

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact