Victoria Beckham Says Her Favorite Comfort Food Is Salt on Toast

Victoria Beckham said her favorite comfort food is salt on toast.

The 47-year-old designer was on River Café’s Table 4 podcast and discussed her dining habits.

“To most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare,” she said.

Victoria Beckham revealed her comfort food of choice is simply salt sprinkled on toast and acknowledged that it seems “boring.”

Speaking to Ruth Rogers on the “River Cafe Table 4” podcast, the 47-year-old designer said the unusual pairing was her favorite.

“I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt,” she explained, adding that she’s a “savory person as opposed to a sweet person.”

When asked about her other current eating preferences, Beckham said: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.”

She added: “I’m a very fussy eater. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces.”

In the podcast episode, Beckham said she does not eat dairy products and hasn’t eaten red meat since childhood. She recalled becoming “horrified” by meat production practices in school home economics classes, which led to her not eating meat.

Beckham also shared insight into what she likes to eat when dining out.

“To most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare,” she said. “I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.”

Her introduction to fine dining came as a result of her time in the Spice Girls, she said, when she became able to eat at “lovely restaurants” more often.

Beckham has also previously spoken about “balance” being the key part of her healthy lifestyle. In October 2019, she spoke on British daytime show “This Morning” about how she has “been known to drink a few tequilas or a few red wines.”

She said that fresh fish, fresh vegetables and fruit, water consumption and working out regularly were just as important as “having fun.”