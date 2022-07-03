At London Pride, dogs wear rainbow wings and bandanas. They also drive mini cars in hot pink at London Pride.

Pride was not only celebrated by humans in the capital, as many dressed-up puppies also marched the streets.

The photos of the dogs wearing pride bandanas, rainbow wings, and following the march at a hot pink minicar were shared on social media.

They joined thousands for the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade and for what was also the first Pride in London since the pandemic.

Frankie Fermi claimed that the puppies were an added bonus. ‘extra level of joy’To the day (Frankie Fermi/PA).

“Seeing pups march as well with their owners added that extra level of joy to an already great day,”Frankie Fermi (33) told the PA news agency.

The parade was held on Saturday by Lady in a Pride bandana (Becca Ives/PA).

“It was great to finally be able to march again post-Covid.

“The atmosphere was amazing and all in all it felt really good to be able to be around other members of the LGBT+ community,”The social media manager was added.

One canine was shown at the wheel of a mini pink car and standing on all fours, while Pride flags were raised above.

A couple of corgis also were seen marching in rainbow-colored leis.

Rainbow leis were worn by some corgis (Michael T Chan/PA).

Lady, a dog named Lady, took a photo while wearing a Pride Bandana complete with a rainbow heart.

Mark Pakianathan, their owner, took photos of Apollo and Milo at the parade.

For the first Pride march to London since the pandemic, dogs were joined by their owners (Andrew Smart/PA).

Others looked like fairies wearing their Pride outfits (Frankie Fermi/PA).

The event is organized by the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”The show also features four stages of Central London artists as Ava Max, popstar closes the show at Trafalgar Square.