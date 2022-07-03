After Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée Joked About Having Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson, The Twilight Alum Shared A Funny Response

TwilightTaylor Lautner, actor, revealed the truth He is engaged to marry this fall . He’ll tie the knot with Taylor Dome, a registered nursing assistant, whom he had been seeing for three years before getting down on one knee. Dome took to social media because the happy couple are likely to be in the middle of wedding plans. “come clean” about who her childhood crush was, and it’s the The oppositeLautner’s perfect response was a result of Team Jacob.

That’s right, Taylor Lautner’s wife-to-be is a Twilight fan , but she wasn’t rooting for his character Jacob prior to their meeting. She shares in a hilarious Instagram post, she was crushing on Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen back in the day. See her video.

Taylor Dome gave a funny spin to a TikTok trend where people post the fictional character they were crush on as kids and then reveal their true identity. Sometimes the trend shows the subject’s partner looking just like their childhood crush but, in Dome’s case, she was Team Edward until her soon-to-be husband came into her life. What’s even funnier is the Jacob actor’s comment on the video:

About time I won some thing

The Twilight saga, Taylor Lautner’s character was constantly shooting his shot with Bella, trying to steer her away from vampire life and into that of a werewolf. He almost got her there. New MoonHis love for Bella ended in a split. However, in One of the most frightening moments in movie adaptations Jacob was finally successful. “imprinting” on Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee, continuing his ties with the pair in an unexpected way.

The star will say it when it is clear “bout time” he’s won something, he’s likely joking about the fact that after years of being second best to Robert Pattinson’s Edward in the film franchise, he won out in another love triangle and even better than that, gained some real love with Taylor Dome, which they’re surely hoping will last a lifetime.

Both Submitted via the Twilight star’s younger sister Makena Moore met Taylor Dome in a Nashville church. “knew”She had to introduce them. Taylor Lautner, Dome, and Dome found the one they both wanted to settle down to with when Lautner proposed in November 2021. Dome suggested that he propose in the kitchen. This was a similar story to the actor. He was not happy. The proposal was a huge success She surprised her with flowers, candles, and a sign reading “I am so glad you surprised me!” “Lautner.”

Taylor Lautner, who was a part in the YA movie series, has kept his Hollywood career low-key. This is partly due to The overnight fame that made him famous “super anxious” He would often leave his home. It’s great to see the actor happy in his personal life, getting ready to get married to a woman he can now say is firmly Team Jacob.