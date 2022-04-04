At Least 6 People Are Dead, 12 Others Injured After Sacramento Mass Shooting

At least six people were killed and 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in California, officials said.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said police were already patrolling near the city’s downtown area, when they heard gunshots around 2 a.m. Sunday and rushed over.

The melee began just as bars and restaurants in the area were closing.

When officers arrived, they found a horrific scene– three men and three women were pronounced dead. Twelve other people were either transported to the hospital or were able to get themselves there.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification. Officials say all of the victims are adults.

In a statement, Sacramento Police say they are aware of video circulating on social media of a fight that broke out moments before the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his administration was working closely with law enforcement.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he wrote.

Chief Lester says there are no suspects in custody yet.

Sacramento Police are asking the public to submit tips through scanning a QR code or on this website.

