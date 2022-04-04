Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

By Tom O'Brien
Halsey is prioritizing their health.

The superstar singer made a brief appearance at the 2022 Grammys on April 3 before exiting the ceremony. “Not feeling super well so I left early,” Halsey, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote to fans on Instagram Story alongside a selfie. “Had to see BTS tho.”

“Going to get pasta and sleep,” they continued. “Thanks for everything luv u all.”

A day before the Grammys, Halsey took to Instagram to share a health update with their fans. “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery,” the “Eastside” artist wrote in an April 2 post. “I walked the carpet with my stitches still in.”

“As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” Halsey, who gave birth to baby Ender in July, noted. “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

