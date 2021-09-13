Paul Walker Daughter Meadow Walker Celebrates Father’s 48th Birthday with a Sweet Look Back!

Meadow Walker celebrated the 48th birthday of her late father, actor Paul Walker, on Sunday. The actress and model shared a sweet picture of herself as a child with Walker. “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.”Meadow is Walker’s only child. Her mother Rebecca Soteros is Meadow. She lived with Soteros from Hawaii until her 2011 move to California. Vin Diesel is Meadow’s godfather. Walker died in a car crash in November 2013, just before he was done with work. Furious 7 He was 40. He was forty years old. Meadow continued his legacy with The Paul Walker Foundation.

Meadow has been close to Diesel and his family and shared a sweet picture with Hania and him before the Super Bowl.F9 premiere. The caption was simply “family” With a heart emoticon

The photo was made grainy in black & white and Meadow was seen with longer hair than she has been posting lately, which suggests it was a throwback. Still, it made fans happy to see her embracing Diesel and Hania, who has reportedly treated her like family since Walker’s tragic death. The idea of “found family”Is also essential to the Fast and Furious series and is often referred to as a kind of meme summarizing the films. It was perfectly applicable in this case.

The 22-year-old also got engaged over the summer to actor Louis Thornton-Allan confirmed they are dating, Meadow posted a video of herself wearing an engagement ring on Instagram in August. However, Meadow walked the F9 red carpet alone on June 18. Meadow shared a short video in which she was playing in a swimming pool while showing off her engagement rings. She posted four hearts as the caption but was unable to speak. Thornton-Allan shared the video via his Instagram story and added two heart emojis as well as a star. He also posted photos of the desert resort where the couple are currently staying.

One month later, the engagement news arrived. Thornton-Allan shared a photo of them looking at each other lovingly on July 9. “Best friend,” He wrote the caption and added a purple heart Emoji. Meadow called Thornton–Allan just in case their fans thought they were just good friends. “my love” Comment, reports E! News. Meadow also shared a photo of her holding Thornton Allen’s face in an Instagram Story on July 12.