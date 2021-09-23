‘Ashamed’ man says he doesn’t have enough friends for a wedding ceremony

At lot of people worry that things may go wrong on their wedding day.

One man revealed that he is so concerned about the wedding ceremony that he had put off marriage.

The anonymous guy took to Twitter to admit that he “feels ashamed” as he “doesn’t have enough friends and family” to have a wedding.

It also says that it is making him not want the wedding.

The man shared the confession with popular Twitter account Fesshole, where people share their embarrassing admissions.

He wrote: "I don't want to marry because I feel ashamed I don't have enough friends and family to attend the ceremony."











The tweet racked up hundreds of likes as people gave the man advice as they told him not to worry.

One wrote: “If someone loves you enough to marry you they really will not care how many friends and family you’ve got. It will just make them want to welcome you into their family and share you with their friends all the more.”

While another added: “I have a large family but opted for a small affair, just immediate family and closest friends 16 in total for ceremony and it was fab.”

A third chimed in: “I married abroad during Covid so by the time the air bridges got pulled etc there was only about 6 guests at mine. Was still a great day.”

Some even offered to attend the wedding for him, as one wrote: “Send me an invitation and I’ll pretend to be a long-lost cousin.”

While another added: “I’ll come. I’ll get tramp drunk and do something daft, but at least I’ll show. Where we having the stag do?”

The man’s confession is not the only wedding news that has been hitting headlines this week though

One bride was torn to shreds after she gave wedding guests just one chicken goujon each for dinner.

