As new rules for driving abroad come in the GB sticker to vanish from Brit number plates

The GB sticker is set to vanish from British number plates as new rules for driving abroad will come into force.

Currently, Brits must put a “GB” sticker on their car before traveling to another country – except if they have a number plate that also has these initials underneath the Union Jack.

The government is now looking at changing “GB” to “UK,” and every motorist must display the new initials on their vehicle before entering another country.

This will come into force on September 28, StokeSentinel reports.

This rule change came months following the announcement by the government that there would be a new British number plate.

On January 31 – the first anniversary of Brexit – Grant Shapps unveiled the new design.

It had the “GB” letters on it under a Union Jack flag.

Mr. Shapps tweeted: “Brits will be able to drive on the Continent without GB stickers thanks to new reg plate with Union Flag and GB.”

Before leaving the EU, British number plates featured the “GB” initials under a circle of EU yellow stars.

Welsh and Scottish drivers could still travel abroad with plates that had the Welsh or Scottish flag, but only if it included a GB sticker.

This new rule will invalidate the GB sticker.

Now, every motorist will either need to buy a new number plate with the “UK” letter or make sure they have a sticker with the same letters.

Drivers who have ordered the new design by Mr. Shapps earlier in the year will need to purchase a UK sticker.

On or after 28 September 2021 You will need to display a UK sticker clearly on the rear of your vehicle if your number plate has any of the following: • a GB identifier with the Union flag (also known as the Union Jack) • a Euro symbol • a national flag of England, Scotland or Wales • numbers and letters only – no flag or identifier If your number plate includes the UK identifier with the Union flag (also known as the Union Jack), you do not need a UK sticker. If you’re in Spain, Cyprus, or Malta, you must display a UK sticker no matter what is on your number plate. You can cover or remove a GB sticker.

Numerology suppliers have expressed concern, with one telling AA that updating plates could take between four and six months, posing a risk of losing orders.

The change to feature a Union Jack on license plates was made earlier this year, and government sources told the Times the change is “inclusive of Northern Ireland” and will “promote the whole of the UK abroad.”

Britons who fail to display the UK letters on their vehicles abroad after September 31st are subject to a fine that will vary depending on the law in the country.

The Government’s website does not yet include information on the new UK numberplates or stickers.

It does remind Britons of what they need to do if they travel abroad with a car.

You can check out the government guidance here.