Mum reveals freezers full of her frozen breast milk

A MUM has showed off her two huge freezers full of breast milk, describing herself as a ‘dairy cow.’

But the innocent video has attracted some negative comments, with some viewers dubbing the mum “selfish” for keeping it all.

2 A mum has showcased her freezers filled with breast milk Credit: Tik Tok

2 But many viewers urged her to donate the breast milk to baby units rather than keep it for herself Credit: Tik Tok

The clip was shared on Dylan Bousselot’s TikTok account, and in the clip the mum can be seen opening her two freezers.

Both freezers are full of pouches after pouch of breastmilk that she has pumped. They can be frozen later to save time.

The video has since received over six million views, and while some were seriously impressed with her stash, others claimed she shouldn’t be keeping it to herself.

Commenting on the video one wrote: “Donate! NICU babies always need the help!”

“There’s lots of mammas who would give their left t** for that!” wrote another, while a third added, “DONATE IT!!! For the mamas who can’t produce.”

A fourth added: “Yes I agree, help out other babies.”

Others were quick to applaud her pumping efforts.

“She’s so amazing,” commented one, while another said, “Superhuman.”

While breast milk does have the ability to stay fresh for as long as a YEAR, it is worth noting that this is only when it has been frozen.

Refrigerated milk can keep its freshness for up to five days if kept at room temperatures (no higher than 25°C).

When it comes to freezing your expressed milk, frozen breast milk can stay fresh for two weeks if kept in a fridge’s freezer compartment, but three to six months in a home freezer (at minus 18 degrees C or less).

Amazingly, when breast milk if ‘deep frozen’, in a chest freezer or similar, it can keep for an even more impressive six to twelve months.