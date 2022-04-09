As More Legal Woes Come To Light, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne Says She Only Cares About Herself In Season 12 Trailer

The saga of Erika Jayne’s legal situation continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been named in two major lawsuits alongside her ex-husband Tom Girardi, pertaining to alleged embezzlement, racketeering, and aiding and abetting. While one is a $2.1 million suit, the other is a $50 million complaint that called out the supposed criminal enterprise as being the largest in plaintiff’s law history. As these woes come to light, Erika Jayne reveals that she only cares about herself in the Season 12 trailer of her show.

It’s not the best optics for the reality star, to be sure. The $50 million suit comes from families and victims from the Lion Air plane crash that reportedly never received their compensation from the Girardi & Keese law firm. And only a few days after the news broke, Bravo dropped the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer online in which Erika Jayne herself dropped an f-bomb while discussing the said-victims, saying to Crystal Kung Minkoff in the clip from Bravo:

You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool. What I’m telling you… I don’t give a fuck about anybody else but me.

This isn’t the first instance of bad optics for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. In the wake of last season, Erika Jayne had actually received a lot of criticism from fans and co-stars about how she was coming across in light of the allegations. Even Andy Cohen questioned at the Season 11 reunion whether it “looked good” for the 50-year-old to still be posting about her glamorous life on social media, for example. At the time, she only doubled down on her innocence and claimed that she would be crucified no matter what she did or did not do.

The trailer also seems to tease that Erika Jayne questions the validity of the victims’ stories in the legal matters. She is heard mockingly saying, “What about the victims? What about the facts?” Meanwhile, her co-stars insinuate that the former Broadway star is self-medicating with alcohol in Season 12. See the full video below:

Clearly, though, more than just Erika Jayne’s problems (which are plenty in themselves) are coming into focus with the upcoming season. New castmate/Bosnian expat Diana Jenkins is hinting about being the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “villain.” Dorit Kemsley, as promised, discusses the scary home invasion incident that took place last year, and previous fan-favorite Kathy Hilton apparently gets her feet held to the coals for the very first time on the show.

It’s a helluva lot going on. But what clearly stands out is that Erika Jayne remains steadfast in her commitment to not caring what others may think of her. Tune into the Season 12 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, May 11 at 8 p.m. EST, which is one of several returning TV shows on the horizon.