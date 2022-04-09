Attractions at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, Ranked

I’m a lifelong Disney World fan who’s been visiting the theme park since the late ’90s. After my most recent trip in August 2021, I ranked every Hollywood Studios attraction from worst to best.





I love all sections of Hollywood Studios, from Toy Story Land to Galaxy’s Edge.



Amanda Krause/Insider







I ranked each attraction based on how fun I find them, and how accessible they are to visit. I also considered each attraction’s relevancy, whether both kids and adults can enjoy them, and my past memories of visiting the theme park when I was younger.

The only attractions I’ve never had a chance to visit — and therefore didn’t include in this ranking — are the Disney Movie Magic, Vacation Fun, and Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy shows.

I also didn’t rank Disney Junior Play and Dance!, as I last saw the show — which has been changed drastically — when I was a toddler.