An expert in SECURITY has disclosed the messaging apps that he does not use.

Experts say that apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat contain abusive features.

James, McQuiggan, a security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, told The U.S. Sun: “It’s a good practice to avoid apps with anonymous messaging or auto-deleting message features, as those make monitoring for abuse harder.”

You can avoid these features or choose an app more suited to your needs.

McQuiggan said that good messaging applications are encrypted end-toend.

“Nowadays secure and trusted messaging apps protect communications between you and your contacts with end-toend encryption.”

Experts also suggest using apps linked to your phone number and not only with your name.

He said: “Apps that require phone numbers for IDs are safer than those which use your email as usernames because the number is not directly tied to an email or name.”

Not all messaging apps are equal and you should do your research to find the right one for you.

Security expert Stan Kaminsky recently explained this on the Kaspersky blog.

He mentioned a document calledWhat Does It Mean to Be Secure?Experts from Tech Policy Press and Convocation Research and Design.

This report concluded that Signal was the safest messaging app compared with other popular applications.

McQuiggan cautions McSignal against certain features.

The apps researched in the study were Signal, WhatsApp, iMessage, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and Google Messages.

Signal is the only application that offers encrypted backup chats as a default.

WhatsApp and iMessage both offer the same feature, but you must opt-in to make it work.