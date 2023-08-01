Malala Yousafzai’s Barbie Era is complete with “Just Ken” moments

Ken is aware that she’s the best.

Malala Yousafzai took a recent trip to Barbie Land to watch the hit movie and she had her real-life Ken by her side—her husbandAsser Malik.

The caption read: “This Barbie won the Nobel Prize.” The July 30th post, alongside a picture of her and Asser posing in a life-size Barbie box at a movie theater. “He’s only Ken.”

While the 26-year old is making an incredibly cheeky joke, Barbie’s“She’s Barbie, he’s just Ken” tagline—as well as a nod to Emma Mackey‘s Nobel Prize-winning physicist Barbie character—she’s also speaking in straight facts. It’s not surprising that the 26-yearold is an expert in her field. Nobel Peace Prize recipient IRL earned the distinction of 2014, for her dedication to providing a quality education to every child.

For his part, Asser was more than happy to lean into the joke, commenting alongside the laughing-crying emoji, “I’m Kenough.”

What do you think about the film? Malala added, “We absolutely loved this movie. It’s funny and thoughtful.” “I’m hoping this caption won’t harm all Kens as badly as the movie Ken.”