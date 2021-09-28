Hulu’s Most Watched Comedy New Series Already Renewed for Season 2!

Hulu’s brand new star-studded comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, has officially been renewed for Season 2. Deadline reported the exciting news this month and added that it comes after Hulu revealed the show now holds the title of being the most-watched Original comedy on premiere day. It is also the most-watched comedy across all streaming-video-on-demand titles ever on the streaming service.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. The trio discovers that their neighbor’s death is not as easy to solve as the police believe. They set out to investigate the matter themselves and create their own podcast about true crime. However, all is not as it seems and the new friends soon discover their bond in unexpected ways that leave them laughing and wondering about the mysteries down the hallway.

This trio will be back for season 2. I am sure that most of you are delighted! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NlXhOYvkOB — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 14, 2021

In addition to Martin, Short, and Gomez, Only Murders in the Building also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Tina Fey and Nathan Lane appear in recurring roles. The first episodes also feature Sting, the musical icon. Martin created and co-wrote the show along with John Hoffman. Martin had originally written the story.

“Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals,” Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, said. “Steve, John, and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series. The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor, and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

Hoffman also added: “Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”