Arsenal’s bad luck continues as Tierney and Partey suffer injuries in Burnley win

Arsenal have been dealt a blow after their 0-1 victory over Burnley with two key players picking up injuries.

While the Gunners were able to win their second straight victory at Turf Moor it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, and Thomas Partey were both knocked out by the referees before the game was over.

Mikel Arteta already has a series of injuries in his squad, including an outbreak Covid-19.

Tierney reportedly suffered from cramp and is now a doubt for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon at the Emirates.







Nuno Tavarea replaced the Scottish international after 78 minutes.

Partey had already left the pitch three minutes earlier, and Ainsley mainland-Niles replaced him.

Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid last summer, the midfielder has been plagued by injury.

Recent issues with his knee and ankle have helped him to recover.

Partey, despite having to miss a few games, was highly praised for his performance at the centre of field and his contribution to the team.

The Gunners appear to have overcome an awful start to their season.

They were bottom of the Premier League going into the international break after three defeats.







They have now won two of the two domestic games since the return of domestic football.

First, they saw off Norwich, which was jokingly dubbed as a relegation six pointer, before their victory against Sean Dyche’s side.

They won back-to-back victories thanks to Martin Odegaard’s great free kick.

Arsenal’s next test is a North London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates, where Arteta will need everyone possible at his disposal to try and make it three wins in a row.