Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino sends cheeky message to Tottenham on Twitter

Teenage Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino has taunted Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter following the Gunners’ victory in Sunday’s North London Derby at the Emirates.

First half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win over their neighbours as they leapfrogged them into 10th position in the Premier League table.

Following the match, Patino posted a tweet to his 33,000 followers that read: “#NorthLondonisRed @Arsenal”.

The 17-year-old also included two clapping emojis in the tweet, which had racked up over 16,000 likes in less than an hour of being uploaded by the England youth international.







(Image: GETTY)



Arsenal are now above Spurs on goal difference, having recovered from their poor start to win their last three league matches against Norwich City, Burnley and now their north London rivals.

Despite Heung-Min Son’s second half consolation goal, Spurs fell to their third straight league defeat, having topped the table after three wins from their first three matches.

Patino is highly rated at Arsenal, with the 17-year-old already a regular in their under-23 side’s midfield, having joined the club from Luton in 2015 aged just 11.

(Image: REUTERS)



The England under-17 international has made six appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

He is also eligible to play for Spain, but Arsenal fans will hope he continues to turn out for the Three Lions following his impressive displays this season.

Capable of playing anywhere in the midfield, Patino is most effective and plays most regularly as a defensive midfielder.







(Image: Getty Images)



Although he has yet to make an appearance for the first team, he has been training with Mikel Arteta’s senior side and is being monitored closely by the Spaniard.

Arsenal will look to make it four wins in a row when they travel to high-flying Brighton next Saturday evening.